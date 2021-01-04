Former Wisconsin QB Jack Coan Announces Transfer to Notre Dame

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Former Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan will use his final year of NCAA eligibility at Notre Dame next season.

A former starter who was sidelined after undergoing surgery for a foot injury this season, Coan announced his decision on Twitter on Monday.

Though three-year starter Ian Book is likely to leave South Bend behind to enter the NFL draft, Coan will enter a loaded quarterback room at Notre Dame. The team has two returning signal-callers in Drew Pyne and Brendon Clark, while 247Sports' No. 3-ranked dual-threat QB and No. 65 player in the class of 2021, Tyler Buchner, will join the team next year.

Coan, who was ranked a 3-star recruit in the class of 2017, was committed to play lacrosse at Notre Dame before he switched sports, choosing Wisconsin over Boston College, Indiana, Michigan, Northwestern, and more, according to Tom Loy of 247Sports.

He started 18 games for the Badgers in 2018 and 2019, completing 68 percent of his passes for 3,242 yards and 23 touchdowns with eight interceptions. In 2019, he picked up 236 completions, a team record, en route to a Big Ten West title.

His 2,727 passing yards that season were the third-most in program history. The Badgers finished the season with a 10-4 record that included a Rose Bowl appearance.

Without Coan this season, Wisconsin finished at 4-3, capping the year with a 42-28 victory over Wake Forest in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

Quarterback Graham Mertz, who redshirted as a freshman last season after appearing in two games behind Coan, collected 1,238 passing yards with nine touchdowns and five interceptions.