Mets Rumors: Brad Hand Drawing Interest from NYM in MLB Free Agency

    Looking to solidify their bullpen for next season, the New York Mets are reportedly looking at All-Star closer Brad Hand

    Per MLB Network's Jon Heyman, the Mets have shown "interest" in Hand after he was released by Cleveland in October. 

    Mets general manager Sandy Alderson told reporters in November that the team would have considered placing a waiver claim on Hand "if the timing had been a little different."

    Cleveland announced on Oct. 29 it was placing Hand on waivers rather than exercise his $10 million option for next season. The 30-year-old went unclaimed by all 29 teams and was given his outright release the following day. 

    The timing mentioned by Alderson, who was hired as general manager on Oct. 29, likely stems from when the Mets' sale to Steven Cohen was finalized. The $2.4 billion purchase was completed on Nov. 6. 

    If Cohen had been in the owner's chair when Hand was on waivers, perhaps the Mets would have been aggressive in putting in a claim. 

    Per FanGraphs, Mets relievers tied for 18th in MLB with a 4.60 ERA and 22nd with 0.5 wins above replacement. Edwin Diaz was their only relief pitcher who posted an ERA under 3.50 and made at least 10 appearances in 2020.

    Hand has been with Cleveland since being acquired in a July 2018 trade with the San Diego Padres. The left-hander posted a career-low 2.05 ERA and MLB-leading 16 saves in 23 appearances last season. 

