Ron Rivera on Controversial NFC East Title: 'I'm Not Apologizing for Winning'

The Washington Football Team had an easier path to clinching the NFC East title than some expected, but head coach Ron Rivera doesn't seem to care.

"You play who's out there," he said Monday, per John Keim of ESPN. "I'm not apologizing for winning."

Washington needed a win over the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday night to win the division with a 7-9 record. While opposing quarterback Jalen Hurts created some trouble early on, he was benched in favor of Nate Sudfield in the fourth quarter. Sudfield turned it over twice in four failed possessions as WFT completed a 20-14 win.

Philadelphia was also without key players like Miles Sanders, Fletcher Cox, Derek Barnett and others who were ruled inactive before the game.

The quarterback switch coming in a close game in prime time while helping eliminate the New York Giants created significant controversy, although it's not uncommon for teams to make lineup changes in Week 17.

Rivera noted the Pittsburgh Steelers rested starters Sunday, including Ben Roethlisberger, allowing the Cleveland Browns an easier path to clinch their first playoff berth since 2002. The Jacksonville Jaguars also had key players unavailable like Gardner Minshew and James Robinson, giving the Indianapolis Colts a chance to earn a wild-card spot over the Miami Dolphins.

Washington still had to win the game and earned the division title despite plenty of hardships.

"It's been a hard road for us and nobody seems to care about that," Rivera said. "Nobody cared two weeks ago when we didn't have some of our best players. Nobody cared last week when we didn't have them, so why should we be concerned if a coach decides to do something that's best for his team?"

Quarterback Alex Smith, running back Antonio Gibson and receiver Terry McLaurin are among those who missed games over the past few weeks due to injury.

"You apologize for losing in the playoffs, but you don't apologize for getting in," the coach added.

Washington will now host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the playoffs, seeking the organization's first postseason win since 2005.