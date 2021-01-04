Browns' Olivier Vernon Diagnosed with Torn Achilles, Will Have Surgery on Injury

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns defensive end Olivier Vernon suffered a torn Achilles during Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium, head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

He will have surgery on the injury, keeping him out for the playoffs while potentially affecting his upcoming free agency.

Cleveland is set to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday in its first postseason game since 2002 but will now have to do so without one of its top pass-rushers.

Vernon was a key part of the defense in 2020, totaling nine sacks in 14 games while adding 36 tackles, three passes defended and one safety.

It was a bounce-back year for the one-time Pro Bowler, who had just 3.5 sacks in his first season with the Browns after coming over in a trade with the New York Giants.

His production could have led to another big contract on the open market this offseason, but the injury could represent a major setback, especially if the timeline for a return keeps him out for most or all of the 2021 season.

The Browns will also have their hands full in their AFC Wild Card Game against Pittsburgh, with Stefanski acknowledging that Vernon is "hard to replace." Myles Garrett is one of the top defensive players in the NFL, but the pass rush will be limited. Vernon is the only other player on the team with at least five sacks this season.

Adrian Clayborn will likely see a bigger role with Vernon unavailable.