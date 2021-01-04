Warriors' Stephen Curry Cites Michael Jordan Meme After 62-Point Game vs Blazers

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Little did the Portland Trail Blazers know, but they'd be playing the role of LaBradford Smith on Sunday night.

Stephen Curry scored a career-high 62 points against the Blazers in a 137-122 victory. After the game, the two-time MVP referenced the oft-memed Last Dance documentary and Michael Jordan's penchant for holding grudges:

Klay Thompson is out for the season, and Draymond Green may not be able to be the same kind of player who reached three straight All-Star Games as he enters his 30s. As a result, Curry will need to put the Warriors on his back in a way he didn't have to on a regular basis during Golden State's dynastic run.

That, in turn, led to increased scrutiny around Curry as the team opened 2-3 with three one-sided defeats to the Blazers, Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets.

Can Curry single-handedly carry the Warriors to a championship? Probably not. Can he single-handedly take apart an opposing defense on any given night? That one is an emphatic yes.