    Warriors' Stephen Curry Cites Michael Jordan Meme After 62-Point Game vs Blazers

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 4, 2021

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) smiles after scoring his 62 points during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in San Francisco, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
    Tony Avelar/Associated Press

    Little did the Portland Trail Blazers know, but they'd be playing the role of LaBradford Smith on Sunday night.

    Stephen Curry scored a career-high 62 points against the Blazers in a 137-122 victory. After the game, the two-time MVP referenced the oft-memed Last Dance documentary and Michael Jordan's penchant for holding grudges:  

    Klay Thompson is out for the season, and Draymond Green may not be able to be the same kind of player who reached three straight All-Star Games as he enters his 30s. As a result, Curry will need to put the Warriors on his back in a way he didn't have to on a regular basis during Golden State's dynastic run.

    That, in turn, led to increased scrutiny around Curry as the team opened 2-3 with three one-sided defeats to the Blazers, Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets.

    Can Curry single-handedly carry the Warriors to a championship? Probably not. Can he single-handedly take apart an opposing defense on any given night? That one is an emphatic yes. 

