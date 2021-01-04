College Football Championship 2021: Picking Winner for Ohio State vs. Alabama

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

The semifinal performances of the Alabama Crimson Tide and Ohio State Buckeyes suggest the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship on January 11 will be a high-scoring affair.

This year's finalists combined for 80 points, and both have averaged more than 43 points and 500 total yards this season.

Alabama has the most playoff experience, as its senior class played in two title games, but that may not matter against an Ohio State offense that showed no fear against Clemson.

If Justin Fields turns in another strong performance in the pocket, Ohio State could give Alabama its closest game of the season, which may grant us the most entertaining final of the CFB playoff era.

National Championship Prediction

Alabama 35, Ohio State 30

Video Play Button Videos you might like

A one-score game would be a welcome sight for college football fans after the last two national championships were decided in blowout fashion.

The last close title clash was Alabama's last victory, which came by three points in overtime against the Georgia Bulldogs three years ago.

DeVonta Smith caught the game-winning touchdown from Tua Tagovailoa in that game as a freshman, and he could be the most dangerous player on the field at Hard Rock Stadium.

The 22-year-old had five touchdown receptions in the SEC Championship Game and the Rose Bowl, and he put up 10 of his 20 receiving touchdowns against ranked opposition.

Mac Jones should look for Smith on a consistent basis. The senior wideout should be matched up with Shaun Wade in a battle of potential first-round picks in the 2021 NFL draft.

Ohio State's passing defense wasn't stellar in the Sugar Bowl. It allowed eight catches and 54 yards to Amari Rodgers, who is Clemson's top wideout. Cornell Powell led the Tigers with 139 yards on eight catches.

For the Buckeyes to stop Alabama, they need to improve on their concessions through the air. If Jones throws for 400 yards, as Trevor Lawrence did, the Crimson Tide should be able to put up enough points to come out on top.

Alabama's 31 points in the Rose Bowl marked its lowest point total of the season, but the low number did not help the Notre Dame Fighting Irish stay in the contest.

If the Crimson Tide post a similar total on January 11, all they may need is one or two stops of the Ohio State offense.

Although Alabama gave up 139 rushing yards in the Rose Bowl, Notre Dame did not have any player average over four yards per carry and it took the Irish 38 carries to reach that total.

If Alabama takes away Trey Sermon on certain drives, it could hone in on stopping Fields in long-yardage situations.

Even if Alabama holds Sermon around the 100-yard mark and keeps his average per carry down, it can make the stops necessary to win what could be a tight matchup.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.