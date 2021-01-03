Texas' Sam Ehlinger Declares for 2021 NFL Draft, Forgoes Remaining Eligibility

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger announced Sunday he's declaring for the 2021 NFL draft.

Ehlinger threw for 11,436 yards and 94 touchdowns while running for 1,903 yards and 33 scores in four years with the Longhorns.

The Austin, Texas, native had the opportunity to return for another season since the NCAA allowed Division I fall athletes to have an additional year of eligibility because of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ehlinger's decision doesn't come as a surprise, though.

It looked like the Longhorns were turning the corner when they defeated Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, leading to Ehlinger's famous postgame interview in 2019:

In his announcement video, he referenced how he felt a strong connection to Texas well before officially enrolling at the school. Perhaps that deep passion eventually worked against Ehlinger since he will have felt the weight of the program's failure to make a breakthrough.

He would also have needed to learn an entirely new offense after the Longhorns fired Tom Herman and hired Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian. Sarkisian told reporters Saturday he planned to reach out to Ehlinger.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. ranked Ehlinger as the 10th-best quarterback in the 2021 draft class. Although the second-team All-Big 12 passer is unlikely to be one of the first at his position off the board, he should hear his name called this spring.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Texas, meanwhile, will need to find a new starting QB for 2021.

Casey Thompson threw for the second-most yards (225) and six touchdowns in 2020, but Hudson Card might have the inside track. Card was the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in 247Sports' composite rankings for 2020. True freshman Ja'Quinden Jackson would've been in the race as well if he hadn't confirmed his plans to transfer to Utah.

Given the obvious pressure he'll face right out of the gate, Sarkisian could instead look to a graduate transfer, which has been a fruitful strategy for Power Five programs looking for immediate help.