    Hawks' Danilo Gallinari to Miss at Least 2 Weeks After MRI on Ankle Injury

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IJanuary 3, 2021

    Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari (8) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies forward Kyle Anderson (1) in the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
    Brandon Dill/Associated Press

    The Atlanta Hawks will have to face at least the next two weeks without Danilo Gallinari after an MRI on his ankle revealed a sprain, the team announced Saturday.

    The veteran power forward was a major part of Atlanta's offseason plan with the Hawks acquiring him via sign-and-trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder. Now just five games into a three-year, $61.4 million deal, he'll head to the sidelines for an extended period of time.

    Atlanta certainly has the depth to weather the injury. Making up for the experience Gallinari provides, however, will be much tougher.

    De'Andre Hunter, Kevin Huerter and Cam Reddish are likely to see more time in the frontcourt, while Solomon Hill could also see his minutes tick up.

    The Hawks (4-2) have seven games over the next two weeks, including a West Coast road trip where they'll face the Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers. Atlanta will also face the Philadelphia 76ers at home in another matchup of playoff contenders.

    Gallinari was averaging 9.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game at the time of his injury.

