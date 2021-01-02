Jets Rumors: Eric Bieniemy, Jim Harbaugh, Dan Mullen Candidates to Be Next HC

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

With Adam Gase's tenure as head coach of the New York Jets likely coming to an end soon, the search for his replacement will reportedly feature several marquee names.

Per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL.com, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and Florida head coach Dan Mullen are on the list of potential candidates.

Rapoport and Pelissero noted the Jets are "expected to part ways" with Gase at the conclusion of Sunday's season finale against the New England Patriots.

