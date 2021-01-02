    Jets Rumors: Eric Bieniemy, Jim Harbaugh, Dan Mullen Candidates to Be Next HC

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 2, 2021

    Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy addresses the media during a news conference for Sunday's NFL AFC championship football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. The Chiefs will face the Tennessee Titans for the opportunity to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

    With Adam Gase's tenure as head coach of the New York Jets likely coming to an end soon, the search for his replacement will reportedly feature several marquee names.

    Per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL.com, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and Florida head coach Dan Mullen are on the list of potential candidates.

    Rapoport and Pelissero noted the Jets are "expected to part ways" with Gase at the conclusion of Sunday's season finale against the New England Patriots.

         

