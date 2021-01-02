Trevor Lawrence's Fiancee Appears to Confirm QB Will Enter 2021 NFL Draft

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Anderson University soccer midfielder Marissa Mowry, who is engaged to Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, published an Instagram post Saturday that appeared to indicate the signal-caller will leave school and enter the 2021 NFL draft.

Lawrence's 2020 season ended Friday after the Tigers lost 49-28 to Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl. He is widely considered the No. 1 overall prospect should he officially declare for the draft.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

