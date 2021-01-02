USC WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Declares for 2021 NFL Draft

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The 2021 NFL draft class has added another name, with USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown announcing Saturday he will leave school early to turn pro.

St. Brown posted his farewell message to USC on Instagram:

As was the case with last year's draft, the wide receiver class looks to be loaded with potential stars. Ja'Marr Chase, DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, Rashod Bateman, Terrace Marshall Jr. and Elijah Moore are among the potential first-round picks.

Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports projected St. Brown as a late-first-round pick to the Buffalo Bills at No. 30 overall in his most recent mock draft, calling the USC star "a smaller but shifty route-runner with reliable hands and explosiveness after the catch."

St. Brown is the brother of Green Bay Packers receiver Equanimeous St. Brown. Amon-Ra was a much-hyped prospect coming out of high school. The Anaheim Hills, California, native was a 5-star prospect and the No. 2 receiver in the 2018 class, per 247Sports composite rankings.

During his three seasons at USC, St. Brown finished second on the team in receiving yards each year. The 21-year-old caught a career-high seven touchdown passes in 2020—including four against Washington State—despite playing just six games because of a shortened schedule.

He led the Trojans in receptions in 2018 and 2020 with 60 and 41 and recorded 77 for 1,042 yards and six scores last season.