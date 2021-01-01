    Megan Rapinoe Asked Najee Harris to 'Hurdle Someone' Before RB's Viral Leap

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJanuary 1, 2021

    Alabama running back Najee Harris (22) hurdles Notre Dame cornerback Nick McCloud (4) as he carries the ball for a long gain in the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

    United States women's national soccer team captain and OL Reign forward Megan Rapinoe offered well wishes (and a request to hurdle a Notre Dame defender) Tuesday to Alabama running back Najee Harris, who had told reporters he looks up to the two-time World Cup champion.

    On Friday, Harris fulfilled the request, jumping over Notre Dame cornerback Nick McCloud on a 53-yard run during the Rose Bowl.

    Rapinoe won the Golden Ball and Golden Boot awards at the 2019 World Cup as the best player and top scorer. She has perhaps stood out more off the field, speaking out against social and racial injustice and fighting for equal pay for the USWNT.

    "Really all the stuff she stands up for," Harris said regarding his appreciation for Rapinoe.

    "She's a feminist and...how women in the world get treated unfairly and how they get paid different and different stuff than men. So she really stands up for all that. I like how she does that."

    Harris has previously honored Rapinoe by performing her goal celebration following a touchdown:

    Video Play Button
    Harris, a senior, entered Friday with 1,578 scrimmage yards and 27 touchdowns for the undefeated SEC champions. He began the Rose Bowl with 100 scrimmage yards on just his first five touches.

