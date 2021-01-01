Saints' Alvin Kamara Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List Ahead of Week 17

Brett Duke/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints announced Friday they placed running back Alvin Kamara on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Kamara is out for Sunday's game at the Carolina Panthers and there are questions about his availability for the playoffs next week.

The running back is coming off a historic effort in Week 16, having scored six rushing touchdowns in a Christmas Day win over the Minnesota Vikings to help the Saints clinch the NFC South.

