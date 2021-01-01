    Saints' Alvin Kamara Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List Ahead of Week 17

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 1, 2021
    New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) crosses the goal line on a touchdown carry in the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)
    Brett Duke/Associated Press

    The New Orleans Saints announced Friday they placed running back Alvin Kamara on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

    According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Kamara is out for Sunday's game at the Carolina Panthers and there are questions about his availability for the playoffs next week.

    The running back is coming off a historic effort in Week 16, having scored six rushing touchdowns in a Christmas Day win over the Minnesota Vikings to help the Saints clinch the NFC South.

          

