    Mississippi State AD John Cohen 'Deeply Concerned' by On-Field Fight vs. Tulsa

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 1, 2021

    Mississippi State wide receiver Malik Heath (4) and Tulsa safety TieNeal Martin (7) fight after time runs out in Armed Forces Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. Mississippi State won 28-26. (AP Photo/Jim Cowsert)
    Jim Cowsert/Associated Press

    Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen has responded to the brawl that erupted after the Bulldogs' 28-26 win over Tulsa in the Armed Forces Bowl on Thursday. 

    In a statement released by the school, Cohen said he is "deeply concerned about the actions of some student-athletes" and vowed the administration would work with head coach Mike Leach and the SEC office to review the situation:

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

