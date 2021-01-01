Mississippi State AD John Cohen 'Deeply Concerned' by On-Field Fight vs. Tulsa

Mississippi State AD John Cohen 'Deeply Concerned' by On-Field Fight vs. TulsaJanuary 1, 2021
Jim Cowsert/Associated Press
Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen has responded to the brawl that erupted after the Bulldogs' 28-26 win over Tulsa in the Armed Forces Bowl on Thursday.
In a statement released by the school, Cohen said he is "deeply concerned about the actions of some student-athletes" and vowed the administration would work with head coach Mike Leach and the SEC office to review the situation:
