Kellen Mond, No. 5 Texas A&M Outlast No. 13 UNC to Win 2021 Orange Bowl

Devon Achane scored on a 76-yard touchdown run with 3:44 remaining in regulation to help give No. 5 Texas A&M a 41-27 win over No. 13 UNC in the Orange Bowl on Saturday.

UNC led 26-20 after quarterback Sam Howell found wide receiver Josh Downs for a 75-yard touchdown with 13:51 left in the fourth quarter:

The Aggies responded with a seven-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a four-yard touchdown run via quarterback Kellen Mond, who had found running back Ainias Smith for a 54-yard toss a few plays earlier:

The Aggies defense, which had struggled for much of the game, then came through in the clutch by forcing a pair of UNC punts that buffered a Texas A&M three-and-out.

Achane's touchdown put the Aggies in the lead for good. UNC could not manage a first down on its next drive, and Texas A&M used the short field to go 34 yards in three plays capped by Achane's second score.

Achane, who replaced an injured Isaiah Spiller, finished with 140 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just 12 carries.

Spiller, who was able to watch the rest of the game with his teammates on the sideline, scored a pair of rushing touchdowns.

A third running back, Smith, added 125 receiving yards on six catches.

UNC played short-handed, most notably missing running backs Michael Carter and Javonte Williams, wide receiver Dyami Brown and linebacker Chazz Surratt. All four players opted out in advance to start preparing for NFL careers.

Howell threw three touchdown passes, two of which went to Downs.

The Aggies finished their season 9-1, and UNC ended at 8-4.

Notable Performances

Aggies QB Kellen Mond: 16-of-26, 232 passing yards; 11 carries, 36 rushing yards, 1 TD

Aggies RB Isaiah Spiller: 11 carries, 50 rushing yards, 2 TD; 4 catches, 19 receiving yards

Aggies RB Ainias Smith: 6 receptions, 125 receiving yards

Aggies RB Devon Achane: 12 carries, 140 rushing yards, 2 TD; 2 catches, 24 receiving yards

Tar Heels QB Sam Howell: 18-of-31, 234 passing yards, 3 TD, 1 INT; 12 carries, 25 rushing yards

Tar Heels WR Josh Downs: 4 catches, 91 receiving yards, 2 TD

Tar Heels WR Dazz Newsome: 6 catches, 68 receiving yards, 1 TD

Ainias Smith Breaks Out for Aggies

Before the Orange Bowl, Smith issued the following tweet, one that proved to be prophetic:

Not only did Smith put forth a tremendous effort, but the Aggies earned a comeback win thanks largely to his efforts, which helped solidify a Top Five finish for the program in the final Associated Press and coaches polls.

Smith, a sophomore running back out of Missouri City, Texas, is one of the more unheralded stars in college football. He only touched the ball 86 times before Saturday but managed 732 total yards and 10 scores.

Smith also happened to save his best performance for the Aggies' biggest game, amassing six receptions for 123 yards and two touchdowns against No. 1 Alabama.

That game ended in defeat, but Smith was one of his team's brightest stars on a massive stage once again.

Smith routinely made big plays on scoring drives, starting his night with a 31-yard reception to kick off a 68-yard drive that ended with a Seth Small field goal to put the Aggies up 10-6 in the second quarter.

He followed that up with three catches for 35 yards on a 12-play, 74-yard drive to help the Aggies tie UNC at 20 following a 23-yard Small field goal.

However, Smith's best play occurred with the Aggies' backs against the wall down 27-20 in the fourth. Mond found Smith from 25 yards out, and then the running back added an extra 29 yards thanks to his blazing speed and remarkable elusiveness in the open field to put the Aggies at the UNC 6-yard line.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg called Smith "electric" after that effort.

Billy Liucci of TexAgs, who chose Smith as his pregame MVP, credited him with "leading the way" on a night where the defense struggled until standing tall for much of the fourth quarter.

The quarterback finished the drive himself with a four-yard run three plays after the Smith reception.

Smith and fellow running backs Spiller and Achane finished the night with 358 total yards (190 rushing, 168 receiving) and four touchdowns.

Spiller did the hard work by the goal line for his two touchdowns, and Achane authored the play of the game on a 76-yard touchdown run that featured him pinballing off defenders before the score.

In the middle, Smith constructed the bridge to help stem the tide of a phenomenal UNC offensive effort, and the Aggies left Miami Gardens, Florida, as Orange Bowl champions.

Short-Handed Tar Heels Offense Posts Valiant Effort Against No. 5 Aggies

UNC entered Saturday missing a ton of offensive production.

Carter had 1,512 scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns. Williams had 1,445 scrimmage yards and 22 scores. Brown was the team's leading pass-catcher with 55 receptions, 1,099 yards and eight touchdowns, and Surratt paced the entire defense with 91 tackles and six sacks.

However, UNC still had a few holdovers from the regular season, which ended with an explosive 62-26 win over Miami and featured six games in which the Tar Heels scored 48 or more points.

One of them was Howell, who kept UNC in this game deep into the fourth quarter and even propelled the Tar Heels to a lead after finding Downs.

Howell entered Saturday as Pro Football Focus' highest-rated ACC quarterback, even ahead of Clemson quarterback (and presumptive No. 1 overall draft pick) Trevor Lawrence.

He left the Orange Bowl as the ACC's all-time leader in touchdown passes (68) through a sophomore season.

UNC had a chance with Howell behind center, but his receiving corps took a hit with the loss of Brown.

Howell needed an unsung hero to step up, and he got it with freshman wideout Josh Downs, who entered the Orange Bowl with just three catches for 28 yards and one touchdown to his name.

He eclipsed his reception total, more than tripled his receiving yardage mark and doubled his scoring output in one evening, finishing with four catches, 91 yards and two scores.

Ross Martin of Inside Carolina praised Downs: "Expect to hear Josh Downs's name a lot next year. Really big time recruit. Talented, skilled. Staff love him. Just played behind Dazz this year."

Dazz is Dazz Newsome, who was UNC's top remaining pass-catcher with Brown headed for the NFL. Newsome looks more than ready to pace the Tar Heels as their No. 1 wideout next year, finishing with six catches for 68 yards and a touchdown. His juggling 28-yard TD catch gave UNC an early 12-10 advantage:

Howell has found much success when targeting Newsome, as PFF noted:

Saturday may have ended with a disappointing loss, but the silver lining is that UNC's offense may not skip a beat thanks to Howell, Downs and Newsome, who helped the Tar Heels take the Aggies to the limit.