New Year's Resolutions for Every Top 25 College Football Team

No. 20 Texas Longhorns: Let Bijan Robinson Cook

Between the final three games of the regular season and the Alamo Bowl, the Texas true freshman running back had 47 carries for 522 yards and eight receptions for 129 yards. That's 162.8 yards per game and 11.8 yards per touch.

He got banged up in the first game of the season and didn't get fully implemented into the offense until late October. Once he got the chance to shine, though, he lived up to the billing as the No. 1 RB in the 2020 class. The Longhorns didn't have anything close to a go-to running back under Tom Herman. Given what new head coach Steve Sarkisian was able to do with Najee Harris for the past two years, though, it's feasible that Robinson puts up numbers similar to what D'Onta Foreman (2,028 rushing yards, 15 touchdowns) did with Texas in 2016.

No. 19 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns: Wine and Dine Billy Napier to Keep Him Around

Louisiana has had two 10-win seasons in program history: 11-3 last year; 10-1 this year. Billy Napier isn't going to stay in Lafayette forever, but getting even one more season out of him could be the difference between a two-year flash in the pan and the beginning of a Boise State type of Group of Five dynasty.

Convincing Levi Lewis to come back for a fifth season would be nice, too. He didn't have a particularly efficient senior year, but the Ragin' Cajuns quarterback was an indispensable leader of a 10-1 squad.

No. 18 Miami Hurricanes: Get D'Eriq King Back to Full Strength

King tore his ACL in the first half of Miami's Cheez-It Bowl loss to Oklahoma State, but the hope is that the fifth-year senior quarterback—who already declared before the game that he'll be returning next year—will make a full recovery in time for fall camp.

If he does, he'll be one of the top candidates for the Heisman and Miami should be the top challenger to Clemson in the ACC. If not, well, at least N'Kosi Perry looked better in the second half against the Cowboys than he did at just about any other point in his Miami career.

No. 17 USC Trojans: Find a Featured Running Back for a Change

Early in Clay Helton's tenure as USC's head coach, Ronald Jones II was the star of a potent rushing attack. From 2015-17, he single-handedly rushed for 3,619 yards and 39 touchdowns. In the three seasons since, the entire Trojans offense has managed just 3,723 rushing yards and 43 touchdowns—and they had one of the most anemic run games in the nation this year at 97.3 yards per game.

Five-star RB Stephen Carr never lived up to the hype, and USC never figured out a backup plan. Fortunately, Kedon Slovis is a great quarterback and the Trojans nearly went undefeated because of him. But some semblance of a rushing threat would go a long way for this offense.

No. 16 BYU Cougars: Pummel the Pac-12

Before the Pac-12 postponed its season, BYU was scheduled to play road games against Utah, Arizona State and Stanford. And after the Pac-12's mid-November decision to allow some games to be scheduled outside the conference, there were rumors/wishes of BYU—which had a lot of open Saturdays late in the year—facing Utah or Washington. In the end, the Cougars played no Pac-12 teams and got no love from the selection committee.

They're currently scheduled to face five Pac-12 teams next year: Arizona, Utah, Arizona State, Washington State and USC. Flirt with perfection against that schedule and BYU could put itself in the mix for a playoff spot while also pretty much eliminating the Pac-12 from that conversation.