Austin Rivers After Knicks' Loss to Raptors: 'It's a Process. Trust Us.'

Austin Rivers preached patience to New York Knicks fans after Thursday's 100-83 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

The guard channeled Sam Hinkie in his reply to the Knicks' Instagram account after the game:

The latest Knicks loss was Rivers' first competitive game for New York after signing a three-year deal in the offseason. He missed the first four games of the campaign because of a groin injury, but he returned to the court with seven points and five assists.

The Knicks fell to 2-3 with the latest loss, with each defeat coming by double digits. However, Rivers is confident things will be better over the next few months.

Rivers is likely unfamiliar with being a part of losing teams considering he has reached the playoffs in five of the last six years with the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers.

It's been a much more common feeling for New York, which hasn't had a winning season since 2012-13. Since 2001, the Knicks have just four postseason appearances and one playoff series victory.

The additions of players like Rivers, Alec Burks and rookie Obi Toppin can help turn things around for the squad, but the changes clearly won't be immediate.