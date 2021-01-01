Notre Dame vs. Alabama: Odds and Score Prediction for Rose Bowl 2021

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The Alabama Crimson Tide have had their way with most of their opponents in the semifinal round of the College Football Playoff.

Nick Saban's program boasts a 4-1 record at this stage, and it could add another victory Friday against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Friday marks the first time the Crimson Tide will play in the Rose Bowl during the playoff era. That leaves the Fiesta Bowl as the only one of the New Year's Six bowls that the SEC champion has not played in during that time.

Like most of their other forays into the final four, Alabama is an overwhelming favorite—the biggest of the 2020-21 bowl season. If the Crimson Tide play the way they did for most of the regular season, they could cover the spread and help the game go over.

Rose Bowl Odds

Spread: Alabama (-19.5)

Over/Under: 66

Moneyline: Alabama -1000 (bet $1,000 to win $100); Notre Dame +575 (bet $100 to win $575)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Score Prediction

Alabama 52, Notre Dame 17

Alabama averaged 14.5 more points per game than Notre Dame during the regular season.

The Crimson Tide enter Friday's game at AT&T Stadium off three straight 50-point performances and with two Heisman Trophy finalists in tow.

In Notre Dame's two games against the Clemson Tigers, they let up 74 points. The major difference between those performances was its offensive output. The Irish mustered just 10 points in the ACC Championship Game after putting up 47 on home soil in November.

If the Rose Bowl plays out similarly to the teams' respective conference championship game tilts, Alabama could have the victory locked up well before the fourth quarter.

One of the keys for Alabama will be scoring early. It produced 35 first-half points in the SEC Championship Game and totaled 118 points in the first two periods of its past three wins.

The Crimson Tide have not been wasteful with their drives, and they possess incredible quick-strike potential, with Mac Jones, Najee Harris and DeVonta Smith in a class above most of their opponents. Smith had a long reception of more than 30 yards in seven of Alabama's 11 games. Three of those top plays were over 50 yards. In four of his past five games, Harris recorded at least one run of 25 yards or more.

If Alabama batters the Notre Dame front seven with a healthy dose of Harris and then goes over the top for a few big passing plays to Smith, it could open up a substantial advantage by halftime.

Notre Dame scored three points in its lone playoff appearance, which ended in defeat against Clemson at the 2018 Cotton Bowl. Until Notre Dame proves it can score in bunches at the highest levels, it is hard to trust the team to do significant damage.

There is always a chance the Fighting Irish play the perfect game and come close to pulling off the upset. However, even if Brian Kelly's side turns in a masterclass outing against Alabama, it may not be able to slow down Harris and Smith for 60 minutes.

When Alabama was challenged in SEC play, it found an extra gear on offense to put away the Georgia Bulldogs and keep the Florida Gators at a safe distance.

With so much going in the Crimson Tide's favor, it is hard to predict against them, and with the spread inside three touchdowns, it seems reasonable for them to cover.

As long as the Alabama continues to score at a high pace, the over should be the best bet because you would have to rely on Notre Dame scoring 10-15 points, which it has done in every game this season.

