Gator Bowl 2021: Odds, Daily Fantasy Tips for NC State vs. Kentucky

The NC State Wolfpack had a much better season than the Kentucky Wildcats, but they come into Saturday's Gator Bowl as the underdog.

Dave Doeren's eight-win team carries plenty of value on the betting lines and in daily fantasy contests against an SEC program that struggled to compete with some of their higher-rated opponents. A win would improve NC State's poor record at the Gator Bowl. It is 1-3 at the annual event held in Jacksonville, Florida.

Saturday's game also gives the Wolfpack a chance to perform better against an SEC foe after losing to the Texas A&M Aggies 52-13 in the 2018 Gator Bowl—its most recent bowl appearance.

Kentucky owns a two-game winning run in bowls, but that may come to an end Saturday since it does not have the NFL-quality talent it had in previous years under Mark Stoops.

Gator Bowl Info

Date: Saturday, January 2

Start Time: Noon ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN.com or ESPN app

Odds

Spread: Kentucky (-2.5)

Over/Under: 48.5

Moneyline: Kentucky -129 (bet $129 to win $100); NC State +106 (bet $100 to win $106)

Daily Fantasy Tips

Stack with Bailey Hockman and Emeka Emezie

In seven of NC State's 11 games in 2020, Emeka Emezie was the leading receiver.

The senior is coming off one of his best performances of the season, as he caught six balls for 91 yards against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on December 5.

Emezie has at least four receptions in eight contests, and he averaged 16.5 yards per catch during NC State's run through the ACC. Emezie and quarterback Bailey Hockman could be a solid duo to stack in daily fantasy contests.

Hockman started the last six games of the regular season after Devin Leary suffered an injury. He put up more than 300 passing yards in each of his past two games, and he tossed multiple touchdowns in three of his appearances.

The quarterback-wide receiver duo should be two of the better DFS plays since NC State averaged 10 more points per game than Kentucky and the Wildcats conceded 387 yards per contest. In its six defeats, Kentucky let up 202 points.

Find Value in Kentucky's Ground Game

Kentucky's main strength in recent years has been its running game.

The Wildcats sent Benny Snell Jr. to the NFL, and Lynn Bowden Jr. carried the Wildcats with his legs last season before making the jump to the professional level.

Chris Rodriguez and A.J. Rose both ran the ball more than 90 times and contributed 500-plus yards to an offense led by quarterback Terry Wilson, who can also do damage with his legs.

If Kentucky wins the Gator Bowl, it will be through its three-headed running monster, which makes Rodriguez and Rose the best DFS plays from its roster. The former is the primary back. He recorded 701 yards and nine touchdowns. Rose, meanwhile, totaled 518 yards and a pair of scoring runs.

NC State's defense can be susceptible to giving up high yardage totals, as it allowed 418.2 yards per game. The Wolfpack conceded 163.5 rushing yards per contest. If Kentucky's ground game gets rolling, Rodriguez and Rose could turn into two of the best DFS plays in single-game Gator Bowl plays and overall Saturday slates.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.

