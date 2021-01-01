Outback Bowl 2021: Odds, Daily Fantasy Tips for Ole Miss vs. Indiana

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

The Ole Miss Rebels and Indiana Hoosiers have been at the forefront of the national discussion in college football for two reasons.

Indiana was one of the most surprising success stories in 2020, as Tom Allen's team were in contention for a New Year's Six bowl before landing a spot in the Outback Bowl. Ole Miss made waves in Lane Kiffin's first season as head coach for its tendency to play in high-scoring games.

The Outback Bowl should be an exciting watch given how much the SEC West side scores and concedes points. With that in mind, the SEC vs. Big Ten matchup should provide some of the biggest daily fantasy scores of Saturday's four-game slate.

Outback Bowl Info

Date: Saturday, January 2

Start Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: ESPN.com or ESPN app

Odds

Spread: Indiana (-8.5)

Over/Under: 65

Moneyline: Indiana -305 (bet $305 to win $100); Ole Miss +240 (bet $100 to win $240)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Daily Fantasy Tips

Show Caution with the Volatile Matt Corral

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

Watching Matt Corral play quarterback this season has been a trip.

The sophomore produced some headline-catching stat lines as Ole Miss adapts to Kiffin's offensive style. He threw 15 touchdown passes in his past four games, but he is also coming off a five-interception performance against the LSU Tigers.

Eleven of Corral's 14 interceptions have come in two contests—he had six turnovers in a defeat to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Although Corral has some volatile stat lines, he can be trusted to throw the ball at a high volume, even without two of his top targets. Despite the absences of wide receiver Elijah Moore and tight end Kenny Yeboah, Corral recorded 257 yards and three touchdowns against LSU.

If you are willing to take the risk, the reward for choosing Corral could be high against an Indiana defense that allowed 226 passing yards per game in the regular season.

Load Up on Indiana's Skill Players

Corey Sipkin/Associated Press

Indiana should be able to score at a high volume against Ole Miss' wretched defense, even with backup quarterback Jack Tuttle at the helm.

Ole Miss allowed 562.4 yards and 40.3 points per game in SEC play, and Indiana has plenty of offensive talent to take advantage of the Rebels' shortcomings.

Wide receivers Ty Fryfogle and Whop Philyor should have a much easier time dealing with the opponent's defense than they did in their most recent game against the Wisconsin Badgers, which finished 14-6. In Indiana's regular-season finale, the star wideouts combined for 82 receiving yards. They might be able to attain that total in a single quarter Saturday.

Ole Miss held two of its nine opponents under 30 points. The two foes in those games were the Vanderbilt Commodores and Mississippi State Bulldogs, who were two of the worst teams in the SEC.

Fryfogle and Philyor should start any Indiana lineup stack. Tuttle may be a good option to combine with them since he should improve on his low passing total versus Wisconsin. Running back Stevie Scott is worth a start as well. He has eight of Indiana's 10 rushing scores and could thrive against an Ole Miss defense that conceded 217.7 rushing yards per contest.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.

