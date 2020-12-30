    Steve Nash Jokes 'I Need a Beer' After Nets' Shootout Win vs. Hawks

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 31, 2020
    Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash, right, pulls his mask down to yell to players during overtime of the team's NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
    Kathy Willens/Associated Press

    Steve Nash played in plenty of offensive shootouts during his playing career, especially with the run-and-gun Phoenix Suns, but the vantage point is clearly different from the sidelines as a head coach.  

    "I definitely need a beer after this one," he told reporters while also calling the Brooklyn Nets' 145-141 victory over the Atlanta Hawks a "gut check."

    The Nets improved to 3-2 on the season and handed the 3-1 Hawks their first loss. This was essentially par for the course for Atlanta, which has scored at least 122 points while giving up triple digits in every one of its games.

    Brooklyn, on the other hand, held the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics under 100 points in its other two wins.

    Kevin Durant, who iced the win with two free throws in the final second, was brilliant and finished with 33 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. Kyrie Irving (25 points, six assists and two steals) and Joe Harris (23 points) provided secondary scoring as two of seven Nets to finish in double figures.

    The offense was impressive, but Nash may want some more defense in Friday's rematch with the Hawks.

