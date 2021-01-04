CFB Recruiting: Pro Player Comparisons for the Top 10 2021 Recruits

0 of 10

Credit: 247Sports

One of the hardest things to do is evaluate 17- and 18-year-old college football prospects. While recruiting most certainly matters, trying to project and compare a high school player to one in the NFL is extremely difficult.

But it's also fun to do, right?

When players commit to their schools of choice, rejoicing fans everywhere anoint them "the next Player X." It is as common as the excitement every team feels when it's 0-0 to start the year.

Remember when every speedy, utility-tool prospect was Percy Harvin reincarnated? You'd be rich if you had a dollar for every lanky, cerebral high school quarterback who was going to fill Peyton Manning's cleats.

Now, college fans are giddy about signing Patrick Mahomes 2.0.

The bottom line is most prospects won't ever reach that level. Many are going to make their own marks on the game, and some will flame out. But comparisons are always going to be a part of the evaluation process—from recruiting through the NFL draft.

There are even comparisons for many top prospects on their 247Sports profiles. Some are agreed upon and featured here. Most aren't.

Here are the top 10 prospects, according to 247Sports' composite rankings, and how their body type, projection, ability and talent ceiling compare with a current NFL player.