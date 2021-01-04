CFB Recruiting: Pro Player Comparisons for the Top 10 2021 Recruits

CFB Recruiting: Pro Player Comparisons for the Top 10 2021 RecruitsJanuary 4, 2021
One of the hardest things to do is evaluate 17- and 18-year-old college football prospects. While recruiting most certainly matters, trying to project and compare a high school player to one in the NFL is extremely difficult.
But it's also fun to do, right?
When players commit to their schools of choice, rejoicing fans everywhere anoint them "the next Player X." It is as common as the excitement every team feels when it's 0-0 to start the year.
Remember when every speedy, utility-tool prospect was Percy Harvin reincarnated? You'd be rich if you had a dollar for every lanky, cerebral high school quarterback who was going to fill Peyton Manning's cleats.
Now, college fans are giddy about signing Patrick Mahomes 2.0.
The bottom line is most prospects won't ever reach that level. Many are going to make their own marks on the game, and some will flame out. But comparisons are always going to be a part of the evaluation process—from recruiting through the NFL draft.
There are even comparisons for many top prospects on their 247Sports profiles. Some are agreed upon and featured here. Most aren't.
Here are the top 10 prospects, according to 247Sports' composite rankings, and how their body type, projection, ability and talent ceiling compare with a current NFL player.
10. Leonard Taylor, Defensive Tackle, Miami
Finding a fit for elite 5-star Miami Hurricanes defensive tackle signee Leonard Taylor is difficult, because the Palmetto High School product is such a quick-twitch, standout athlete on the interior.
While Taylor could be athletic enough to stay on the outside, the thought of packing 20-30 more pounds onto his 6'4", 265-pound frame and maximizing his speed/strength ratio is intriguing. That's why his natural athleticism leads to comparisons like Quinnen Williams and Sheldon Richardson.
A better fit is veteran defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, the former Oklahoma Sooner who was a dominant force for so many years for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's currently a free agent after playing last year with the Carolina Panthers.
At 6'4", 300 pounds McCoy was tall, athletic and extremely quick off the ball, terrorizing quarterbacks from the interior of the defense. His bull rush was among the best in the NFL for years, and the 32-year-old's playing days likely aren't over.
After getting off to a bit of a slow start, McCoy posted eight consecutive seasons with at least five sacks and was a six-time Pro Bowler.
Yes, Taylor has that sort of ability. Once he sheds some bad weight and packs on the muscle that will inevitably come with being dedicated to a college program, he's going to maximize his potential. The sky is the limit for his development while he learns under coach Manny Diaz.
Taylor has one of the highest ceilings of any prospect in this class.
Pro comparison: Gerald McCoy, currently a free agent
9. Emeka Egbuka, Wide Receiver, Oklahoma
National recruiting editor Brandon Huffman of 247Sports was right on the money when he pegged the comparison for Ohio State receiver signee Emeka Egbuka.
At 6'1", 190 pounds, the Steilacoom, Washington, native isn't an overly impressive physical marvel. He isn't the tallest receiver, and he doesn't have the wheels of some of the other players in the class. But he has the type of athleticism that enables him to go up and get any ball.
That's why he is a perfect comparison to current Pittsburgh Steelers pass-catcher and former USC Trojan JuJu Smith-Schuster.
Egbuka was a major recruiting victory for the Buckeyes out West, and he is as polished as they come running routes and catching the football. He can line up anywhere on the field, his physicality means he can go across the middle, and the catch radius he possesses leads to his being anything but a liability downfield.
"Obviously, he's gifted with a lot of physical ability," Steilacoom head coach Colby Davies told Eleven Warriors' Zack Carpenter. "He can run, he can jump, he's got good size, he's strong. But there's no holes in his game. I think that's what separates him from a lot of people. Not only does he have that physical ability, but he's a complete player especially at this level."
He looks like a surefire NFL prospect if he continues to develop, and Egbuka can impact the game in a variety of ways. He could start his career in Columbus with a loaded receiving corps, but he can make plays on special teams and in spot situations.
The more he grows and evolves, the more impossible it's going to be to keep him off the field. There's a reason why Egbuka is the top receiver in the class. The biggest difference between him and Smith-Schuster is speed. According to his 247Sports profile and the former Trojan's, Egbuka ran the 40-yard dash nearly two-tenths of a second faster than the Pro Bowl wideout.
Pro comparison: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers
8. Dallas Turner, Weak-Side Defensive End, Alabama
Another player whose NFL doppelganger doesn't immediately come to mind is Alabama weak-side defensive end signee Dallas Turner. The St. Thomas Aquinas High School product was a star pass-rusher, and it's going to be interesting to see how he fits with the Crimson Tide.
The early thought is perhaps as an outside linebacker in Nick Saban's 3-4 scheme, but he could pack enough weight onto his 6'4", 245-pound frame to eventually play with his hand down.
His thick frame lends itself to landing on the second level, but one thing is for certain: His job is going to be to get after the quarterback. While he could have a terrific college career, he is going to have to develop quickly and find a home.
A late-blooming NFL player similar to Turner is the Cincinnati Bengals' Carl Lawson, who was a top-ranked defensive end recruited by virtually everybody in the Southeast. He ultimately decided to play at Auburn, where he had a nice career.
It wasn't until Lawson's junior year in 2016, when he had 14 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks, that he lived up to his 5-star billing, and he has really begun to blossom in the NFL this year as a veteran.
That is the same type of path Turner could take. He obviously will get the best possible college coaching in Tuscaloosa if Saban sticks around, and while defensive coordinator Pete Golding has experienced his ups and downs, the Tide will have somebody capable commanding that side of the ball.
There is so much talent surrounding him that Turner may have to wait his turn, but that should give him time to add another 20 or so pounds of muscle and be a terror at 265-270 pounds. He has an almost-certain NFL upside if he develops.
Pro comparison: Carl Lawson, Cincinnati Bengals
7. Amarius Mims, Offensive Tackle, Georgia
Amarius Mims is a towering, 6'7", offensive tackle who may not be as highly ranked as a couple more linemen on this list, but he has just as much—if not more—potential.
The 315-pound Cochran, Georgia, native is another major recruiting victory for coach Kirby Smart, who has addressed the major need of Bulldogs offensive linemen in the past two classes.
It's tough to gauge how linemen are going to grade out and thus with whom they should be compared, but Mims reminds you a lot of Alabama senior Alex Leatherwood. Since the Crimson Tide star is still in college, he doesn't count for an NFL comp, though.
Perhaps the quality player at the next level who resembles Mims' game is Dallas Cowboys star tackle Tyron Smith, who could wind up in the Hall of Fame after his playing days are over. Those are massive expectations to live up to, but Mims has the talent if he continues to develop throughout college.
Like Smith, Mims has long arms and massive hands. He is a powerful run-blocker who still possesses good enough bend to be a force in pass-blocking, though that is an area of his game he needs to improve. One thing about Mims is he's taller than either Leatherwood (6'6") or Smith (6'5").
This means he can pack more weight on that frame and even be more dominant. The main question for him will be maintaining that leverage in pass-blocking, but he has good enough body bend and side-to-side movement to be able to handle that.
Mims is going to be as good as his work ethic allows. If he gets the right kind of coaching, he's a can't-miss prospect.
Pro comparison: Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys
6. Caleb Williams, Quarterback, Oklahoma
The only quarterback in this year's 247Sports composite top 10 is Oklahoma signee Caleb Williams, and to think what he could become playing for the coach who helped develop Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts is exciting.
What's funny is Williams wasn't even going to be the Sooners' quarterback in this class until commitment Brock Vandagriff dropped his pledge and flipped to the home-state Georgia Bulldogs.
Vandagriff is an excellent player in his own right, but Williams wound up ranked higher.
Like current OU quarterback Spencer Rattler, Williams isn't the tallest signal-caller at 6'1", 210 pounds, but he is extremely athletic, already built like a college player, possesses a strong arm and has the wheels to tuck it and make a big play out of the pocket with his feet.
Williams' comparisons are all over the place. His 247Sports profile says Russell Wilson, but Williams may be a tad more mobile and needs to learn to make the throws Wilson can. Sports Illustrated's Parker Thune compared him to Patrick Mahomes, but Williams doesn't freelance like that.
Even though Williams is three inches shorter, his game is more reminiscent of Green Bay rookie and former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love. Maybe Williams' upside is higher than the former lowly regarded prospect, but their games have a lot in common.
Their arms are similarly elite, and they even look similar in their running styles.
Like Love, Williams takes too many chances that can get him burned in the college game, but you've got to love his confidence to make any throw. He'll get better coaching at the next level than Love ever did, and that has to excite everybody about his potential.
Pro comparison: Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
5. Tommy Brockermeyer, Offensive Tackle, Alabama
Alabama hit the offensive line jackpot this year with multiple players who could develop into NFL stars after their time in Tuscaloosa. With the pro football factory coach Nick Saban has built, who wouldn't like their chances of being the next highly drafted lineman?
Despite their father playing for the Texas Longhorns, Tommy and James Brockermeyer elected to head to the SEC, and while both players are excellent prospects, Tommy Brockermeyer is the 5-star.
At 6'6¼", 283 pounds, he probably needs a year in the weight room to truly maximize his frame's potential, but he is a guy who is big, talented and athletic enough to anchor one side of the line for the Tide for years to come.
At his height, he has a similar build and perhaps ceiling as longtime Eagles lineman Lane Johnson. Unlike Johnson, Brockermeyer won't have to make the overwhelming position transition from quarterback to offensive tackle. That's what Johnson did and wound up a three-time Pro Bowler.
He's 6'6", 317 pounds and a very athletic road-grading run-blocker who had to develop as a pass protector. Those sound like the marks for and against Brockermeyer right now. He's already probably good enough as a run-blocker to step in and play, but the other part of his game needs work.
It's a safe bet Brockermeyer will get all the tutelage he needs with the SEC champions and perennial national title contenders, and there are a lot of reasons to believe he'll turn into a high draft pick like Johnson.
With Brockermeyer, Alabama is getting a legit prospect who is a much safer bet to become a star than Johnson was during his time with the Sooners. He could easily carry 35-40 more pounds and make his way into the first round of a future draft if he addresses his weaknesses.
Pro comparison: Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles
4. Jack Sawyer, Strong-Side Defensive End, Ohio State
The toughest comparison on this list was trying to find a suitable NFL comparison for Ohio State elite defensive end signee Jack Sawyer.
Lots of people think just because he's heading to play for the Buckeyes, the Pickerington, Ohio, native is going to be the next Nick or Joey Bosa, but the bottom line is he's not that explosive off the edge. He's really not that similar to the brothers, but that's taking nothing away from his potential.
Sawyer is a technician, and he's a burly player who is athletic enough to come off the edge but can work his brute force in the run game, too. There's more to Sawyer's game than getting after quarterbacks, and that is a big deal for the Buckeyes.
Even if he doesn't post the same eye-popping sack stats as the Bosas or Chase Young, he'll still be a valuable playmaker for OSU defensive line coach Larry Johnson, who is the best in the business at putting ends in the NFL.
Sawyer's game is similar to last year's top overall prospect, Bryan Bresee, but Sawyer most likely will never approach 300 pounds. His 247Sports profile compares him to former Tennessee star and current Philadelphia Eagle Derek Barnett, but Sawyer possesses more athleticism.
He is more like current Atlanta Falcon and former Florida Gator Dante Fowler Jr., who may not be having a strong year in the ATL but has already done some damage in the league and has several good years in front of him.
Sawyer could stand up or play as a down lineman, and Fowler showed he can do both. That means he has the demeanor and attributes of a defensive tackle like Bresee but the athleticism of a linebacker/EDGE like Fowler.
Tough to pin down a comp? Yes. But it's not hard to see Sawyer's intriguing value.
Pro comparison: Dante Fowler Jr., Atlanta Falcons
3. J.T. Tuimoloau, Strong-Side Defensive End, Undecided
Every year, there are elite jumbo athletes who come out of high school, and though they may not fit into the bucket of how you think a player at that position should look, his athleticism and talent more than make up for it.
Jack Sawyer and Dallas Turner are a couple of guys already mentioned on this list who may not be prototypes, but they're superb prospects.
Another player who fits that mold is 6'4½", 277-pound strong-side defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau, who may wind up having the body of a defensive tackle but is going to be athletic enough to stay on the outside, much like South Carolina's Jordan Burch in the 2020 class.
Virtually everybody in the nation wants the big-bodied, athletic defender who can probably play at 300 pounds and not miss a beat. He could move inside or stay on the exterior, and he has future star written all over him with his ability to pressure the quarterback.
Brandon Huffman of 247Sports compares Tuimoloau to former Ohio State star and current Pittsburgh Steeler Cameron Heyward, and that's the best possible projection fit for him. Neither looks like he can be as fast as he is until the ball is snapped.
It's possible Tuimoloau has a higher ceiling than the top-ranked player on this list simply because of his ability to still be a relentless edge-rusher at that weight.
Now, the Buckeyes are hoping he will be like Heyward and come to Columbus. He's narrowed his finalists to Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, USC and Washington, and his Crystal Ball projection is to follow his friend, Emeka Egbuka, to play for Ryan Day's Buckeyes.
If that's the case, look for the Heyward comparisons to continue throughout his career.
Pro comparison: Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers
2. JC Latham, Offensive Tackle, Alabama
The best offensive tackle in the 247Sports composite rankings is Alabama signee JC Latham, who is going from the top high school program (IMG Academy) to Nick Saban's Crimson Tide.
Though Alabama lures elite talent to Tuscaloosa every season, Latham is the most college-ready lineman in this class, and it wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility for him to become the next great UA O-lineman who starts as a true freshman.
That's what guys like Cam Robinson and Evan Neal did, and even Alex Leatherwood got a ton of playing time his first year. With Leatherwood heading to the NFL, there's a flashing vacancy sign on the line.
Latham looks and plays like a prototypical offensive lineman. He is a tall, big-bodied athlete with long arms and supreme strength. He has the appearance of someone who's already spent time in a college strength and conditioning program, and he arrives on campus as a dominant run-blocker.
Once he learns more how to play the position, the sky is the limit, but he can get by on size and ability alone. There are a lot of comparisons out there, but Latham looks like another former SEC offensive lineman in Ole Miss Rebel and current Houston Texan Laremy Tunsil.
They're both essentially jumbo athletes who happen to play on the offensive line. Latham possesses the ability to see the field right away for a much better program than Tunsil wound up at, and he has the same type of pro upside that Tunsil does. Latham is a little taller, though.
The best part about Latham's game is, even though he is probably ready to step in and play right away as a true freshman, he is by no means a finished product. He started his high school career as a defensive lineman and is still learning the nuances of the position.
Once he does, it will be limitless.
Pro comparison: Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans
1. Korey Foreman, Strong-Side Defensive End, USC
At 6'4", 265 pounds, Korey Foreman is one of the most versatile, high-ceiling defensive linemen in the 2021 recruiting cycle. He's also arguably the best.
Though he probably doesn't have the same pass-rushing upside at his size as J.T. Tuimoloau, Foreman is better against the run and possesses the skill set to develop into a quality edge-rusher who can also play across the line of scrimmage.
Everybody in the nation wanted him, but on Saturday, Foreman chose the USC Trojans over a list of suitors that included Clemson, Georgia, Arizona State and LSU. He helps coach Clay Helton rebound from last year's awful class.
Foreman is staying home, and he's going to wreak havoc on the Pac-12.
The Corona, California, native played quality competition at Centennial High School and possesses terrific pass-rushing moves and technique that can lead to his stepping right in and starting for a Trojans team needing impact players in the front seven.
While there are a lot of comparisons out there (of course) for the nation's top player, he looks like Za'Darius Smith. The Green Bay Packers veteran has really blossomed after beginning his career in Baltimore, and he's posted double-digit sack numbers the past two seasons.
Smith is a dynamic inside-outside rusher who can terrorize offenses from a variety of positions schematically along the defensive front. Foreman can do the same.
Pro comparison: Za'Darius Smith, Green Bay Packers