Spencer Dinwiddie Has Torn ACL; Nets Guard Out for Season with Injury

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie is out for the remainder of the 2020-21 NBA season with a partially torn ACL in his right knee.

The Nets confirmed the injury, noting surgery will take place next week. Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic first reported the diagnosis.

Dinwiddie suffered the injury during his team's 106-104 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Per Charania, the guard suffered the injury on contact, but there is no other structural damage in the knee. He is also expected to make a full recovery before next season.

Dinwiddie, 27, enjoyed a breakout season with the Nets in 2019-20, averaging a career-high 20.6 points and 6.8 assists per game. He started 49 of a possible 64 games and helped the Nets reach the playoffs for the second straight year.

Dinwiddie slid into a complementary role in 2020-21 following the returns of injured All-Stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The Nets got off to a great start, beating the Golden State Warriors 125-99 and the Boston Celtics 123-95 before the Hornets game.

Without Dinwiddie, the Nets have numerous options to start at shooting guard. Brooklyn can opt to bring in Caris LeVert, who averaged a career-high 18.7 points per game last year.

The Nets can also keep him on the bench to lead the second unit and pick someone else, such as shooting guard Landry Shamet, who has made 39.6 percent of his career three-pointers.

Brooklyn does not have much time to figure out a new starting five and rotation with the team's next game looming against the Memphis Grizzlies at home Monday.

As for Dinwiddie, the guard holds a $12.3 million player option for next year. He can take the option and stay with the Nets through 2021-22 or become an unrestricted free agent.