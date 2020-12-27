Savannah James, LeBron Rip Report Linking Son Bronny to Larsa Pippen

Savannah James, LeBron Rip Report Linking Son Bronny to Larsa PippenDecember 27, 2020
Savannah and LeBron James are not happy with reporting linking their 16-year-old son, Bronny, to 46-year-old Larsa Pippen.
Tara C. Mahadevan of Complex shared the comments both made on Instagram.
"With everything going on in the world right now, this is the s--t y'all talking about," Savannah wrote on her Instagram Story. "At the end of the day y'all are talking about a minor. I don't care what type of 'celebrity' y'all think he is, he's a child and the bulls--t needs to stop. Y'all got the right one."
LeBron also commented on Savannah getting involved, saying "Uh-oh y'all f--ked with the wrong one now! Good luck, it won't be cute!"
As Mahadevan noted, Black Sports Online reported that Bronny liked Instagram photos from Larsa and sent her a direct message.
However, Bronny said he was just liking a photograph from his friend's mother:
Pippen also responded, ripping BSO for publishing the story, suggesting she will sue the publication and responding to rumors linking her to Minnesota Timberwolves player Malik Beasley:
Larsa Pippen used to be married to Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, but they are divorced.
