    Savannah James, LeBron Rip Report Linking Son Bronny to Larsa Pippen

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 27, 2020

    Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) dribbles against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Lakers won 138-115. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
    Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

    Savannah and LeBron James are not happy with reporting linking their 16-year-old son, Bronny, to 46-year-old Larsa Pippen.

    Tara C. Mahadevan of Complex shared the comments both made on Instagram.

    "With everything going on in the world right now, this is the s--t y'all talking about," Savannah wrote on her Instagram Story. "At the end of the day y'all are talking about a minor. I don't care what type of 'celebrity' y'all think he is, he's a child and the bulls--t needs to stop. Y'all got the right one."

    LeBron also commented on Savannah getting involved, saying "Uh-oh y'all f--ked with the wrong one now! Good luck, it won't be cute!"

    As Mahadevan noted, Black Sports Online reported that Bronny liked Instagram photos from Larsa and sent her a direct message.

    However, Bronny said he was just liking a photograph from his friend's mother:

    Video Play Button
    Pippen also responded, ripping BSO for publishing the story, suggesting she will sue the publication and responding to rumors linking her to Minnesota Timberwolves player Malik Beasley:

    Larsa Pippen used to be married to Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, but they are divorced.

