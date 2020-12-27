Savannah James, LeBron Rip Report Linking Son Bronny to Larsa Pippen

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Savannah and LeBron James are not happy with reporting linking their 16-year-old son, Bronny, to 46-year-old Larsa Pippen.

Tara C. Mahadevan of Complex shared the comments both made on Instagram.

"With everything going on in the world right now, this is the s--t y'all talking about," Savannah wrote on her Instagram Story. "At the end of the day y'all are talking about a minor. I don't care what type of 'celebrity' y'all think he is, he's a child and the bulls--t needs to stop. Y'all got the right one."

LeBron also commented on Savannah getting involved, saying "Uh-oh y'all f--ked with the wrong one now! Good luck, it won't be cute!"

As Mahadevan noted, Black Sports Online reported that Bronny liked Instagram photos from Larsa and sent her a direct message.

However, Bronny said he was just liking a photograph from his friend's mother:

Pippen also responded, ripping BSO for publishing the story, suggesting she will sue the publication and responding to rumors linking her to Minnesota Timberwolves player Malik Beasley:

Larsa Pippen used to be married to Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, but they are divorced.