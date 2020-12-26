Liberty Stuns No. 12 Coastal Carolina in Cure Bowl Despite Late Goal-Line Gaffe

Matt Stamey/Associated Press

A dream season for the Liberty Flames ended with their biggest win of the season Saturday as they knocked off previously undefeated No. 12 Coastal Carolina 37-34 in overtime at the Cure Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

Liberty nearly won the game in regulation, but while trying to run the clock down to kick a potential winning field goal, CCU forced and recovered a fumble at the goal line to push the game to overtime. The Flames then blocked a field goal from Coastal that would've forced double overtime to seal the win.

In his second year at Liberty (10-1), head coach Hugh Freeze got his team to 10 wins, a second-consecutive Cure Bowl victory and the program's first win over a ranked opponent.

Coastal had been a darling of college football after making it through the regular season without a loss but found itself on the outside of a New Year's Six bowl regardless. On Saturday, the Chanticleers' dream campaign ended in stunning fashion as Liberty grabbed an early 14-0 lead and forced an epic CCU comeback that fell short.

Notable Performers

Malik Willis, QB, Liberty Flames: 19-of-29 passing, 220 yards, 2 interceptions, 21 carries, 137 yards, 4 rushing touchdowns

Joshua Mack, RB, Liberty Flames: 14 carries, 105 yards

Grayson McCall, QB, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers: 21-for-32 passing, 318 yards, 3 touchdowns, 1 interception, 96 yards rushing, 15 carries, 1 rushing touchdown

Jaivon Heiligh, WR, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers: 13 catches, 178 yards

Flames Weather Coastal's Rally

It took until late in the third quarter before Coastal Carolina could overcome its own errors and put the Flames on their heels. It was also worth the wait.

After Liberty took a 31-19 lead to begin the fourth quarter, the Chanticleers answered with a score of their own to make it a one-possession game. That set up a fierce six-play, 72-yard drive with five minutes left in the game to knot things up at 34 all. A touchdown pass from CCU freshman quarterback Grayson McCall to Greg Latushko gave way to a two-point conversion that McCall ran in with ease. By the time the drive ended, three minutes remained, though it only took Liberty 1:20 to march right back down to the goal line.

That's where tailback Joshua Mack committed what was almost an unredeemable error by dropping the ball before reaching the end zone after CCU practically begged him to score.

Instead it's just another footnote in what's likely the most memorable bowl game of the season this side of the New Year's Six.

Consider McCall had been virtually flawless all season. On Saturday he tossed his third interception of the year. That he also helped wideout Jaivon Heiligh set a school record with 13 receptions against Liberty showed just how difficult it was for him to make any mistakes.

Even before the Flames' goal-line blunder, Liberty was the mistake prone team, not Coastal. The Flames turned the ball over three times and still led the contest with 475 total yards. After both teams traded interceptions to begin the second half, the two went back-and-forth with points on six consecutive drives—the first four coming by way of touchdown.

That led to an overtime where the Chanticleers had an opportunity to take its first lead of the day and instead wound up watching their season end on a blocked field goal as Liberty finally exhaled.

Are The Chanticleers Here To Stay?

The good news for Coastal Carolina is that it appears the majority of their key players are likely to return next year.

The bad news is they'll no longer have the element of surprise.

No college football team will be caught off-guard by the Chanticleers' skill and poise. If they thought earning respect this year was tough, next year may be even more difficult as they attempt to rail against a CFP committee that didn't believe in them. This is, after all, the same program that argued loudly about being overlooked.

Now it has everyone's attention.

Unless the college coaching carousel presents Jamey Chadwell with an opportunity he can't refuse, the Chanticleer's head coach is set to return. So too is McCall, who finished the 2020 campaign with 2,498 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Heiligh is a junior and would return for a final go. So could junior tight end Isaiah Likely and safety Brayden Matts.

They all have earned the opportunity to show the sport this year was no fluke. But it's not always that simple, as the UCF Knights showed following their undefeated season in 2017.

The road will only get tougher. Coastal will at least have the chance to face it with many of the same players that put them on the map in 2020.

What's Next

Both programs will look to prove this year was no fluke and improve the perception of their teams around the country. Coastal will do so with the No. 2 recruiting class in the Sun Belt, per 247Sports composite, which ranks No. 87 in the nation thanks to commitments from 13 3-star prospects.

Liberty, meanwhile, has 10 3-star recruits in a class ranked No. 103 in the nation.