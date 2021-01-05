NBA Stars Who Will Be on Trade Watch by the 2021 Deadline

7 of 7

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Simmons' availability can be boiled down to the Harden sweepstakes. Either the Sixers move him for the perennial top-three MVP finisher, or they keep him.

Despite a report from Wojnarowski and Shelburne that Philly was warming up to the idea of moving Simmons, team president Daryl Morey offered a rebuke to Charania. That stance can still change. Morey's fondness for Harden is well-documented, Simmons' fit with Joel Embiid is hardly the cleanest, and the Sixers are operating on a win-now timeline. They can justify swapping the next four-plus years of Simmons for the next one-plus of Harden.

Should they? When they currently sit atop the East? With the league's second-best defense? That's a separate issue.

Superstar trades are prone to overthought. Conceptual opportunity costs too often get romanticized. Draft picks and prospects are not givens. Harden is an established asset—a top-five player in a top-five-player-driven league.

But Philadelphia's prospective opportunity cost is unique. Simmons' value isn't theoretical. He is already one of the NBA's best passers and its most versatile defender. The latter alone is enough to get past his finite offensive range. The Sixers can assign him to almost any player and know he'll erase them from the planet. It is a different brand of dominance from Embiid's interior deterrence, but it's dominance all the same.

Surrendering a 24-year-old under team control for such a long stretch can never be taken lightly. It is even more of a conundrum when the youngster in question, flaws and all, is already a star. Harden is clearly better and the comfier fit beside Embiid, but he's 31 and unlikely to provide as much value on his next contract. There is a distinct possibility the Sixers would be giving up on the lion's share of Simmons' career to wedge open a two- or three-year title window.

Whether that's long enough is in the eye of the beholder. Morey has typically prioritized immediate championship odds over everything else. But he's seldom had to do so at the expense of what could be a contender as constructed. This is the dilemma facing him and the Sixers, and it stands to determine how Harden's future unfolds—even if he doesn't end up in Philly.

Unless otherwise noted, stats courtesy of NBA.com, Basketball Reference, Stathead or Cleaning the Glass and accurate heading into games on Jan. 4.



Dan Favale covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter (@danfavale), and listen to his Hardwood Knocks podcast, co-hosted by B/R's Adam Fromal.