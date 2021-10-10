Giants' Daniel Jones Ruled out vs. Cowboys with Concussion

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones left Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys and was diagnosed with a concussion.

Jones was tackled at the goal line by two Cowboys players in the second quarter. He was examined on the field by Giants trainers and carted back to the locker room.

Jones missed two games last season because of hamstring and ankle injuries. The then-second-year quarterback sat out New York's 17-12 win over the Seattle Seahawks with a strained hamstring he originally suffered the previous week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

After returning to the lineup in Week 14 against the Arizona Cardinals, Jones suffered a sprained ankle. He was forced to sit out the Giants' next game against the Cleveland Browns.

The Giants signed veteran Mike Glennon in the offseason to serve as Jones' backup. Glennon started five games for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020, throwing for 1,072 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

New York has a lot riding on this season as far as Jones is concerned. The fifth-year option on his rookie contract can be exercised next offseason. If he has a good performance in 2021, that option will be a no-brainer for the organization.

Through four games, the results have been mixed for Jones and bad for the Giants. He has thrown for 1,184 yards, run for 188 yards and accounted for six touchdowns.