First Responder Bowl 2020: Odds, Daily Fantasy Tips for Louisiana vs. UTSA

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns garnered national attention as one of the season's best Group of Five teams.

Head coach Billy Napier has been the subject of coaching rumors in the past 12 months, and the program was even mentioned in the College Football Playoff rankings conversation because of its win over the Iowa State Cyclones.

Louisiana's 2020 performance makes it the overwhelming favorite in the First Responder Bowl against the UTSA Roadrunners.

Although the Ragin' Cajuns could win by more than the 14.5-point spread, the job will not be easy against one of the most underappreciated running backs in the FBS.

First Responder Bowl Info

Date: Saturday, December 26

Start Time: 3:30 p.m.

TV: ABC

Live Stream: ESPN.com or ESPN app

Odds

Spread: Louisiana (-14.5)

Over/Under: 56

Moneyline: Louisiana -670 (bet $670 to win $100); UTSA +410 (bet $100 to win $410)

Via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Daily Fantasy Tips

Put Faith in Sincere McCormick

UTSA running back Sincere McCormick is the most explosive offensive talent that will be on the field in Dallas, Texas on Saturday.

The sophomore finished second in the FBS in rushing yards behind Breece Hall of the Iowa State Cyclones. He had close to 100 more yards than the Alabama Crimson Tide's Najee Harris, who was in the mix for the Heisman Trophy.

McCormick is coming off his most successful game of the Conference USA campaign, as he ran for 251 yards and two scores against the North Texas Mean Green.

As we saw in the Myrtle Beach Bowl, North Texas possessed an atrocious rushing defense. It let up more than 300 yards to Appalachian State's Camerun Peoples.

Even in UTSA's defeats to other Conference USA bowl qualifiers, McCormick averaged more than three yards per carry, which is a good sign ahead of his matchup with the Ragin' Cajuns.

Louisiana allowed more yards per game on the ground than it did in the air, and if McCormick exploits some gaps in its defense, the Roadrunners could remain in the contest and cover as a 14.5-point underdog.

In Louisiana's win over Iowa State, Hall ran for 103 yards off 20 carries, which should give you an idea of how the Ragin' Cajuns deal with a premier running back like McCormick.

Use Levi Lewis at Quarterback

Louisiana quarterback Levi Lewis should lead the more effective part of his team's offense Saturday.

UTSA conceded 228.1 passing yards per game compared to 152.9 rushing yards per contest. The Ragin' Cajuns allowed 28 more yards on the ground, so McCormick may be a better must-start option at running back.

Lewis threw for multiple scores in four of his past six games, and he can chip in with a sizable amount of rushing yards as well. In his past two games, the senior signal-caller ran for 132 yards off 16 carries.

If the Ragin' Cajuns get out to an early lead, Lewis should be the main reason why given he can hit the Roadrunners defense with his arm and legs. If Louisiana relies more on its rushing attack, Lewis can be combined with Elijah Mitchell and Trey Ragas, who both had more than 115 carries, in something of a Louisiana lineup stack.

Finding a way to combine Lewis, one of Mitchell or Ragas and McCormick should have you poised for daily fantasy success.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.

