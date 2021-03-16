Celtics' Tristan Thompson Out vs. Jazz Due to NBA's Health and Safety Protocols

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Boston Celtics big man Tristan Thompson will not play in Tuesday night's game against the Utah Jazz because of health and safety protocols.

Guard Romeo Langford will also be held out of action for the same reason.

For Thompson, this will mark just the third game he has missed all season—and his first since Jan. 8.

This is Thompson's first season on a team besides the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the 30-year-old has responded with 7.9 points and 8.4 rebounds per night for the Celtics. He was a double-double threat for much of his time in Cleveland and averaged 12.0 points and 10.1 boards a night in 2019-20.

Fortunately for the Celtics, they have some other pieces in the frontcourt who will likely see more time if the Texas product is sidelined.

Look for the combination of Daniel Theis, Grant Williams, Robert Williams III, Semi Ojeleye and even Jayson Tatum in smaller lineups to handle frontcourt duties while Thompson is out.