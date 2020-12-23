New Big Threes We Could See by 2021 NBA Trade Deadline

4 of 5

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Miami Heat remain in the market for a third star, even amid reports they've stalled their pursuit of James Harden. As Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald relayed, the Heat had interest in Harden "but not at high price Houston has continued to seek."

Perhaps Miami would find the trade cost for Bradley Beal more palatable—whenever the Washington Wizards finally establish one. The Wizards have resisted a Beal megadeal so far, but with no realistic hope of contending for a title now or in the near future, they might be delaying the inevitable.

The Heat should have the trade chips to get this done, as Tyler Herro would be a big enough get for the Wizards to sell the blockbuster to their fanbase. Miami, meanwhile, could have the consistent, top-shelf shot-creator it needs to realize its championship potential.

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo do a little of everything for the Heat, but neither is comfortably deployed as an alpha scorer. Butler just averaged fewer than 20 points for the second straight season, while Adebayo's nightly output of 15.9 points shattered his previous personal best. As for Beal, all he did in 2019-20 was become the 12th player ever to average 30 points and six assists.

On paper, it would be a symbiotic setup. Beal would give Butler and Adebayo more breathing room and extra potency on the receiving end of their passes. In turn, they'd handle enough of the offense for Beal to boost his efficiency by being more selective and have the fuel to get his groove back defensively.

If Miami could get this deal done, it would go from being a challenger in the East to the clear favorite.