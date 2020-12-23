New Big Threes We Could See by 2021 NBA Trade DeadlineDecember 23, 2020
New Big Threes We Could See by 2021 NBA Trade Deadline
An active NBA trade season during the 2020-21 campaign could bring about basketball's next Big Three.
But which players might make up these uber-talented trios? And which franchises will be fortunate enough to roster them?
Those are the questions we've set out to answer here.
We're reading tea leaves and projecting possible team outcomes to come up with a handful of Big Threes that could come to fruition between now and the NBA's March 25 trade deadline.
Brooklyn Nets: Durant-Irving-Oladipo
The best-case scenario for these Brooklyn Nets involves becoming the best team in basketball.
If that rings hyperbolic to anyone, just remember how absurdly productive Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are at their peak powers. Surround those two with a deep supporting cast, and you should have a member of the league's short-list contenders.
But there are other scenarios in which Brooklyn can't coalesce, and the setup stops its stars and support players from maximizing their production. Under that umbrella, it'd be easy to envision the Nets shopping for a third star, a search that's been discussed for months.
The Nets' best trade package involves some combination of Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie and Jarrett Allen. That won't quite cut it for a tier-one elite, but it could be more than enough to take a flier on Victor Oladipo. The 28-year-old has the dented-can discounts of recent injury issues and contract uncertainty, which could create the perfect buy-low opportunity for Brooklyn.
If the two-time All-Star can get back to anywhere near his best, he'd a borderline ideal third banana with Durant and Irving. Their ability to shoulder the scoring load should be a boon for Oladipo's efficiency, and his tenacity on defense would address one of this club's biggest questions.
Charlotte Hornets: Ball-Hayward-Vucevic
Not to offend Buzz City, but this collection falls beneath the traditional definition of a Big Three. But if Gordon Hayward is fully healthy and LaMelo Ball quickly shows he's the best rookie in this year's draft class, the Charlotte Hornets could at least have a talented trio.
It wouldn't be the luxury SUV of Big Threes, but if it's the mid-size sedan version, the Hornets could get good mileage out of it.
The Hornets have three exciting guards (Ball, Devonte' Graham and Terry Rozier) and three intriguing forwards (Hayward, P.J. Washington and Miles Bridges). They just need an impact 5 to complete their lineup, and they might have a shot if the Orlando Magic finally decide they've logged enough steps on the treadmill of mediocrity.
If Cody Zeller, a future first-round pick and a prospect (Malik Monk, or maybe Bridges if the Magic insist) could get a Nikola Vucevic deal done, the swap should enter no-brainer territory for the Hornets. They changed their fortune twice this offseason—first by drafting Ball, then by signing Hayward—and a third aggressive move might get them into the East's middle class with a chance to move up.
Ball could rank among the Association's top 10 passers by season's end, Vucevic is one of the sport's safest 20-10 suppliers, and Hayward is a master at molding his game to connect the necessary dots. The substance is strong with this potential partnership, even if the stature isn't quite at the typical Big Three level.
Denver Nuggets: Harden-Jokic-Murray
The Denver Nuggets are one of several teams to have discussed James Harden with the Houston Rockets, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst. Given their proximity to full-fledged contention and opening in the third-star department, the Nuggets might be the most sensible Beard suitor.
Now, the cost would be significant. The Rockets' interest "centered firmly" on scoring forward Michael Porter Jr., per Mike Singer of the Denver Post, and the exchange would also "have to include Gary Harris or Will Barton, if not both." That's by no means insignificant, especially for all the Nuggets backers eager to track Porter's continued growth.
But big sacrifices are a must to trade for a star, and Denver shouldn't let Porter's mystery-box appeal overshadow Harden's established and earned elite ranking.
The Nuggets fielded last season's fifth-most efficient offense, primarily on the collective brilliance of Nikola Jokic (19.9 points and 7.0 assists) and Jamal Murray (18.5 points, 4.8 assists and 1.9 threes). Tack on Harden, a three-time scoring champ who's getting buckets at rates seldom seen in hoops history, and this attack could accelerate into absurdity.
There would be no right way to defend a Harden-Jokic-Murray trio. All three can shoot, distribute and torch one-on-one matchups. They could also come together on almost limitless pick-and-roll and pick-and-pop setups.
If the defense was merely passable—the Nuggets ranked 16th at that end in 2019-20—they might finally have enough firepower to escape the Western Conference.
Miami Heat: Adebayo-Beal-Butler
The Miami Heat remain in the market for a third star, even amid reports they've stalled their pursuit of James Harden. As Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald relayed, the Heat had interest in Harden "but not at high price Houston has continued to seek."
Perhaps Miami would find the trade cost for Bradley Beal more palatable—whenever the Washington Wizards finally establish one. The Wizards have resisted a Beal megadeal so far, but with no realistic hope of contending for a title now or in the near future, they might be delaying the inevitable.
The Heat should have the trade chips to get this done, as Tyler Herro would be a big enough get for the Wizards to sell the blockbuster to their fanbase. Miami, meanwhile, could have the consistent, top-shelf shot-creator it needs to realize its championship potential.
Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo do a little of everything for the Heat, but neither is comfortably deployed as an alpha scorer. Butler just averaged fewer than 20 points for the second straight season, while Adebayo's nightly output of 15.9 points shattered his previous personal best. As for Beal, all he did in 2019-20 was become the 12th player ever to average 30 points and six assists.
On paper, it would be a symbiotic setup. Beal would give Butler and Adebayo more breathing room and extra potency on the receiving end of their passes. In turn, they'd handle enough of the offense for Beal to boost his efficiency by being more selective and have the fuel to get his groove back defensively.
If Miami could get this deal done, it would go from being a challenger in the East to the clear favorite.
Los Angeles Clippers: George-Leonard-Rose
The Los Angeles Clippers kept busy this offseason, but their itch for an upgrade a point guard—you know, the one Kawhi Leonard requested, per ESPN's Stephen A. Smith—went unscratched.
L.A. needs more zip in its half-court offense. Serge Ibaka's spacing will help. Ditto for the complementary playmaking provided by Luke Kennard and Nicolas Batum. But anyone who watched this offense malfunction while squandering a 3-1 lead in the conference semifinals should have a strong suspicion it isn't enough.
A deal for Derrick Rose might change the equation, though. And he should be available with the Detroit Pistons knee-deep in a top-to-bottom rebuild.
Land Rose, and the Clippers would become less reliant on Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to make magic in the half court. Rose could draw defenders away from L.A.'s stars and either finish plays on his own or create easier scoring opportunities for his new teammates. In turn, the Clippers could mask the defensive deficiencies of a 32-year-old who was never the stingiest stopper.
With Leonard leaning toward declining his player option and entering free agency in 2021, L.A. can leave nothing to chance this season. Building basketball's next Big Three and potentially following it to the franchise's first NBA title would be quite the recruiting pitch for Leonard to stay.
All stats courtesy of NBA.com and Basketball Reference unless otherwise noted.
Zach Buckley covers the NBA for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter, @ZachBuckleyNBA.