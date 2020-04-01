Trade Packages to Land Kyrie, KD and the Nets Their Big 3

0 of 5

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

In a NBA that's largely transitioned from a three-star to a two-star ecosystem, the Brooklyn Nets may be looking to reverse course and add another premier talent.

After signing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to four-year deals this past offseason, the Nets are in win-now mode with Irving having just turned 28 and Durant turning 32 in September.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Brooklyn may be on the hunt for a third star this offseason.

"I believe they have telegraphed they intend to use some of their young talent to acquire a third star along with Kyrie and Durant," Windhorst said on the Hoop Collective Podcast.

With few stars set to become free agents in 2020, the Nets will be forced to trade for one instead, using players like Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen, Spencer Dinwiddie and Taurean Prince as the bait.

Having each won a title with Big Threes in the past, which stars would fit best with Durant and Irving in their championship quest in Brooklyn?