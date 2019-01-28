Victor Oladipo Undergoes Surgery on Knee After Gruesome Injury vs. Raptors

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Indiana Pacers announced Monday that guard Victor Oladipo underwent successful surgery to fix the ruptured quad tendon in his right knee.

He is expected to fully recover, although a timetable for a possible return is not yet known.

The team already announced he would at least miss the remainder of the 2018-19 season.

Oladipo initially suffered the injury in last Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. He left the court on a stretcher and never returned.

The 26-year-old was attempting to build off a breakout 2017-18 campaign when he earned his first All-Star selection before being named the league's Most Improved Player. He averaged 23.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game last year while leading the NBA with 2.4 steals per game.

His scoring was down in 36 games in 2018-19, averaging 18.8 points per game, but he still set career highs with 5.2 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game.

He will hope the latest injury doesn't represent too much of a setback in his blossoming career. He is set to make $21 million in each of the next two years before reaching free agency.

Meanwhile, the Pacers will try to rally around their fallen star and remain in the title hunt. The squad entered Monday third in the Eastern Conference with a 32-16 record.

Look for Tyreke Evans and Bojan Bogdanovic to take on bigger roles on the wing with Oladipo unavailable.