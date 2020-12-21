    Kawhi Leonard Talks Clippers Contract Option, Says He's 'Focused on This Season'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 21, 2020
    Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
    Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

    Will he stay or will he go? 

    For Los Angeles Clippers fans, that's the question when it comes to Kawhi Leonard, who can choose to become a free agent after the 2020-21 season. On Monday, Leonard didn't offer much insight into his thinking, saying he was focused on the upcoming campaign:

                        

