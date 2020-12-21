James Harden Trade Rumors: Heat 'No Longer Engaging' in Talks with Rockets

Joe Skipper/Associated Press

The Miami Heat are out of the James Harden sweepstakes.

According to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the Heat "no longer are engaging Rockets when it comes to Harden. Was told conversation never was more than cursory, but that, of course, always is a matter of perspective. Heat made clear on eve of 2018-19 season they were out of Jimmy Butler talks for that season."

