Kerr: Kevin Durant's Return from Achilles Injury Will 'Inspire' Klay Thompson

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

With Klay Thompson in the early stages of his recovery from a torn Achilles tendon, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr believes one of Thompson's former teammates could provide an important source of encouragement.

Kerr explained on SiriusXM NBA Radio how following Kevin Durant's return this season "will inspire [Thompson]."

As soon as it became clear how badly Durant was injured during the 2019 NBA Finals, concern shifted toward the long-term ramifications. Some players who suffered Achilles tears were never the same.

It might only be the preseason, but Durant delivered a pair of encouraging performances earlier this month. He dropped 15 points in a 119-114 win over the Washington Wizards on Dec. 13 and then finished with 25 points and six rebounds as the Nets took down the Boston Celtics 113-89 on Friday.

Breanna Stewart is another positive example. The Seattle Storm star missed the entire 2019 WNBA season after rupturing her Achilles tendon in the 2019 EuroLeague championship game. Stewart came back to finish second in the MVP voting while leading the Storm to a title in 2020.

Still, Kerr referenced how Thompson was also out for the 2019-20 season due to the torn ACL he suffered in the 2019 Finals. He cited Grant Hill as a possible comparison, but even Hill didn't have to miss two full years like Thompson likely will.

Drawing a parallel between Hill and Thompson isn't all that positive, either, considering the former was a seven-time All-Star who saw his career derailed due to persistent injuries.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Perhaps all of the worries about Thompson will be unfounded and the Warriors star will serve as a source of inspiration for athletes to come.