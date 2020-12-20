Jimbo Fisher Calls for College Football Playoff Expansion After Texas A&M's Snub

Sam Craft/Associated Press

No. 5 Texas A&M (8-1) was left out of the College Football Playoff in favor of No. 4 Notre Dame (10-1), and head coach Jimbo Fisher believes it's time to change the CFP format.

"I think the playoff needs to get expanded," he told reporters Sunday. "It's hard to judge strength of schedule. Only way you'll find out is to expand the playoff, and I'm a traditionalist and never thought I would say that. But in today's times, we do [need playoff expansion]."

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond wasn't pleased the Aggies were snubbed from the CFP either:

Fisher likely isn't alone in desiring an expanded playoff. Cincinnati, despite going 9-0, was ranked No. 8 below two-loss Oklahoma and three-loss Florida. In an eight-team format, the Bearcats would be a playoff team. More than a few folks argued that Cincinnati deserved a berth in a four-team format:

Imagine if we didn't have to debate if Notre Dame was more deserving of a playoff berth than Texas A&M because they were playing each other as the No. 4 and 5 seeds. Imagine if we didn't have to debate Cincinnati's strength of schedule because an eight-team format would have them in automatically this year and would make having the top non-Power Five school in the rankings qualify for the CFP more palatable.

And most importantly, imagine how much more fun it would be having eight teams in the mix rather than four. We could spend less time talking about the politics of college football and the selection committee and more time talking about the actual games.

In a challenging year for college football because of the complications of the COVID-19 pandemic—with teams canceling games and playing abbreviated schedules—the flaws of the current system were magnified. A change in the CFP format has never felt more necessary.