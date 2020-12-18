CFB Recruiting: 10 Under-the-Radar Recruits Who Could Star in the Pac-12

0 of 10

The Pac-12 isn't the powerhouse Power 5 conference it used to be.

Since the College Football Playoff's inception, the Pac-12 has struggled to produce regular participants, and while it builds back to prominence with Oregon's big year a season ago and a resurgent USC this year, the league's coaches need some jewels in recruiting cycles.

The conference isn't keeping as much 4- and 5-star talent at home as it should be, and until it does, the league will stay behind. Still, the Pac-12 puts quality players in the NFL every single year. You don't have to be a highly rated prospect to hit it big.

As mentioned in similar lists of underrated recruits in the SEC, the Big Ten and the ACC, 23 of the most impactful players from a season ago—selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft or named first-team All-Americans—were 3-star prospects or lower.

Who are the candidates to do the same from the 2021 cycle?

To make this list, you have to be outside of the top 247 players in the Composite ratings. There are a few 4-stars, sure, but a lot of these guys are 3-star players.

From a couple of quarterbacks to a pair of defenders with major-college bloodlines, there are a lot of exciting candidates in this recruiting cycle who could help the Pac-12 return to its glory days.

Here are the '21 class representatives who could wind up playing better than their rankings once they get to the college gridiron.