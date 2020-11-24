CFB Recruiting: 10 Under-the-Radar Recruits Who Could Star in the SEC

0 of 10

Credit: 247Sports

The 5-star players get all the publicity and are treated like royalty, and the high 4-stars are just as celebrated on fan sites across the college football cyberscape when they commit to their schools of choice.

But not every college superstar is a prep phenom.

In the 2020 NFL draft, 11 of the 32 players selected in the first round were 3-star prospects or worse coming out of high school. That group included guys like Justin Herbert, Isaiah Simmons, Mekhi Becton, Justin Jefferson and Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

If you still don't believe it, 12 first-team All-Americans last season were neither 5- nor 4-star prospects, and only one of those (Simmons) was taken in the first round. Others, like Chuba Hubbard, Jonathan Taylor, Tyler Biadasz, J.R. Reed and Harrison Bryant, proved their prowess on the field.

Twenty-two of the most impactful players from a season ago were underrated. So, who are the candidates to do the same in the 2021 class?

To be considered under-the-radar, a recruit needed to be outside of the 247Sports Composite Top 247 rankings. Still, each player's upside is obvious from film evaluation or offer sheets.

Here are some incoming SEC prospects who are hoping to become the next Edwards-Helaires, Jeffersons and Reeds of the league.