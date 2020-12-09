CFB Recruiting: 10 Under-the-Radar Recruits Who Could Star in the ACC

10 of 10

Boston College lost a star commitment last week when linebacker Trevin Wallace opened things back up, but the Eagles were the beneficiary of another coaching change that helped them replace him with another impact defender in a hurry.

The second South Carolina decommitment on this list (along with Trenilyas Tatum) is Bryce Steele, who dropped the Gamecocks when they fired Muschamp.

He was sold on the program turnaround in Chestnut Hill and picked the Eagles over finalists Texas, Michigan State and North Carolina State.

Steele told 247Sports' Brian Dohn:

"One of the factors I am looking at is early playing time. That is really what I am looking at right now and I am trying to learn with some of the schools reaching out in the last couple of days. So the first thing for (some) is learning what their program is all about.

"It's the same thing (as before). I am looking at a school with a good education, and a school that is going to develop me on and off the field as well as playing time."

Steele is 6'1" and 207 pounds. Most analysts believe he grows into a linebacker on the college level, but it's not out of the question he could play safety for Jeff Hafley, who helped mold some great ones at Ohio State. The Eagles have a terrific class of defensive backs led by Clinton Burton Jr. and Jalen Cheek, so Steele could fit on the second level.

Quarterback Phil Jurkovec and Co. are doing big things on offense, so the defensive-minded Hafley needs to shore up that side of the ball, and Steele has that ability. He is a prime candidate to step right in and elevate the play of the BC defense.

With great length and speed, Steele's upside is immense. Any time you are athletic enough to play safety but also big and quick enough to be a blitzing force off the edge, it's a big deal. He is a very good tackler and is just the type of commitment Hafley was missing.

The way Hafley has shown up on the sideline in his first year in charge is going to make him a hot commodity when bigger programs need a head coach, but there are a lot of pieces in place at Boston College too. He is recruiting the way he needs to in order to rebuild.

Steele is a big piece, and all Gamecocks fans can do is cringe as they watch the mass exodus of prospects in the post-Muschamp era.

