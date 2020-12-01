CFB Recruiting: 10 Under-the-Radar Recruits Who Could Star in the Big Ten

0 of 10

Credit: 247Sports

Every year, underrated recruits turn into college football stars. It's not just 5-stars and 4-stars who wind up having terrific careers on the gridiron.

That's perhaps even more the case in the Big Ten.

The conference doesn't normally enjoy the same status as the SEC in the recruiting rankings (other than Ohio State, of course), but there are still plenty of quality programs that know how to lure the best players to fit their systems.

Last year's crop of talent is the perfect example.

As mentioned in last week's list of the underrated recruits in the SEC, 23 of the most impactful players from a season ago—selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft or named first-team All-Americans—were 3-star prospects or lower.

So, who are the candidates to do the same in 2021?

To be considered under-the-radar, a recruit needed to be outside of the 247Sports Composite Top 247 rankings. You can still be a 4-star recruit and fit that distinction, but many of these are not. Still, each player's upside is obvious from film evaluation or his offer sheets.

These are players who will be the future of the conference. Let's take a look at who could be the next Jonathan Taylor or Tyler Biadasz.