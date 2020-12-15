    Ohio State's Justin Fields Headlines 2020 All-Big Ten Football Team

    Adam Wells
December 15, 2020

    Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields plays against Indiana during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

    The 2020 All-Big Ten team was announced Tuesday, with Ohio State's Justin Fields leading the squad in this abbreviated season. 

    The media and coaches both named Fields to the All-Big Ten first team along with running backs Tyler Goodson from Iowa and Mohamed Ibrahim from Minnesota:

    In addition to headlining the first-team offense, Fields was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and Quarterback of the Year:

    Fields is an obvious choice for each of those accolades.

    The Ohio State star leads the conference with a 78.1 completion percentage, 15 passing touchdowns, a 196.1 passing efficiency rating and 10.3 yards per attempt. He also finished fourth with 1,407 yards in just five games. 

    There was some disagreement between the coaches and media in the voting. The media named Indiana breakout star Ty Fryfogle and Purdue's David Bell as its two first-team wide receivers, but the coaches voted Ohio State duo Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson in those spots. 

    Fryfogle posted back-to-back 200-yard games against Ohio State and Michigan State, as well as 142 yards against Michigan. Bell led the conference with eight touchdown catches. 

    Wilson and Olave rank fourth and sixth in receiving yards, and both are tied for sixth with five touchdown catches. 

    Fields and the rest of his Buckeyes teammates will have a chance to make one more statement Saturday when they take on Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game. A win would likely send No. 4 Ohio State to the College Football Playoff.

