Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: Breaking Down Each Position

0 of 5

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

If you're reading this, you've almost certainly made it into the second round of your league's fantasy football playoffs. If you didn't, might we suggest a new hobby that doesn't torture you quite as much as this one?

With the second round comes even higher stakes, and thankfully for fantasy owners, no team is far enough ahead in their division or conference to rest any players heading into the final few weeks of the season.

Although a waiver-wire pickup can be a big difference-maker, stars are what will carry—or sink—your team from here on out.