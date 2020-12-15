Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: Breaking Down Each Position

Week 15 Fantasy Football Rankings: Breaking Down Each PositionDecember 15, 2020
If you're reading this, you've almost certainly made it into the second round of your league's fantasy football playoffs. If you didn't, might we suggest a new hobby that doesn't torture you quite as much as this one?
With the second round comes even higher stakes, and thankfully for fantasy owners, no team is far enough ahead in their division or conference to rest any players heading into the final few weeks of the season.
Although a waiver-wire pickup can be a big difference-maker, stars are what will carry—or sink—your team from here on out.
Quarterbacks
1. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay (vs CAR)
2. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles (at LV)
3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City (at NO)
4. Josh Allen, Buffalo (at DEN)
5. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay (at ATL)
Aaron Rodgers has been on absolute tear as of late, racking up at least 23 fantasy points in each of Green Bay's last eight games, including two 30-plus point games.
The 37-year-old is having yet another MVP-caliber season, including 39 touchdowns and just four interceptions, and he draws an inconsistent Panthers defense this weekend.
After shutting out Detroit three weeks ago, Carolina has given up 60 points combined over the last two weeks to Denver and Minnesota.
If those offenses can exploit the Panthers' secondary, it's scary to think what Rodgers can do.
Running Backs
1. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina (at GB)
2. Derrick Henry, Tennessee (vs. DET)
3. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans (vs. KC)
4. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota (vs. CHI)
5. Aaron Jones, Green Bay (vs. CAR)
Playing opposite Rodgers on Saturday night (hopefully) will be Panthers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, who has played in just three games this season due to injury.
When healthy, though, the 24-year-old has been a fantasy monster, scoring 28, 24 and 37 points across those games.
McCaffrey couldn't come back to a better matchup than against the Packers' defense, which has been among the worst against the run in the NFL this season. Combine that with the fact that Green Bay will likely have no trouble scoring, and he should have no shortage of touches in the run and pass game.
Derrick Henry, meanwhile, has been shredding defenses lately, rushing for 586 yards and six touchdowns in his last four games. Detroit's defense has given up more than 30 points in each of the last three games, so the Titans star figures to have another big day.
Wide Receivers
1. Davante Adams, Green Bay (vs CAR)
2. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City (at NO)
3. Keenan Allen, L.A. Chargers (at LV)
4. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo (at DEN)
5. DK Metcalf, Seattle (at WAS)
It's not exactly shocking that the No. 1 target of the best quarterback in the league is at the top of this list, right?
Nobody has benefited more from Rodgers' huge season than owners who drafted Davante Adams. He's recorded at least one touchdown catch in eight straight games, and he's gone over 100 yards receiving in at least five of them.
Just behind Adams is Tyreek Hill, who has also been on a big run of late, though he probably won't be able to recreate his 13-catch, 269-yard, three-touchdown game against a tough Saints secondary.
Still, the Kansas City Chiefs star is the most dynamic offensive player in the league, hands down.
Tight Ends
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City (at NO)
2. Darren Waller, Las Vegas (vs LAC)
3. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit (at TEN)
4. Hunter Henry, L.A. Chargers (at LV)
5. Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay (at ATL)
It's becoming a bit of a trend to see Kansas City and Green Bay players at the top of this list. And despite the mind-boggling games that Hill and Adams have produced, the player leading the entire league in receiving is Travis Kelce.
The 31-year-old is Patrick Mahomes' favorite security blanket, and his production for a tight end is off the charts.
After another dominant performance for the Chiefs in Week 14, Kelce has gone over 20 fantasy points in eight games this season, and he has touchdowns in three of the past four games.
Defense/Special Teams
1. Los Angeles Rams (vs NYJ)
2. Miami Dolphins (vs NE)
3. Pittsburgh Steelers (at CIN)
4. Baltimore Ravens (vs JAX)
5. Cleveland Browns (at NYG)
The best defense in the league put together its most impressive performance of the year last week against New England, allowing just three points, picking off Cam Newton once for a touchdown and notching six sacks.
The Los Angeles Rams get an even better matchup this weekend against the hapless New York Jets, which managed just three points against Seattle on Sunday.
Expect the Rams to turn up the pressure to full volume on Sam Darnold, and here's betting they'll get home at least a few times against New York's abysmal offensive line.