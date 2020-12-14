Noah Vonleh Announces He Tested Positive for COVID-19; PF Waived by Bulls

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Power forward Noah Vonleh announced Monday he's been waived by the Chicago Bulls after testing positive for COVID-19.

Vonleh released a statement to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes:

The 25-year-old Indiana University product has bounced around the NBA since the Charlotte Hornets selected him with the ninth overall pick in the 2014 draft.

His journey included a stop with the Bulls during the latter stages of the 2017-18 season following a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers. He averaged 6.9 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 41.3 percent from the field across 21 games (four starts) during his first stint with the franchise.

He signed a one-year contract with Chicago on Nov. 26 to compete for a roster spot in training camp.

Vonleh enjoyed a strong outing Friday in the Bulls' preseason opener, a 125-104 loss to the Houston Rockets. He tallied 12 points and eight rebounds in 11 minutes off the bench.

The Massachusetts native sat out a rematch with the Rockets on Sunday. He wouldn't have been eligible to play in either of the team's final two exhibition contests based on the NBA's COVID-19 guidelines, which call for a minimum 10-day absence following a positive test result.

Along with the Hornets, Bulls and Blazers, the 6'10", 257-pound forward has also played for the New York Knicks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets across his six-year career.

Vonleh has averaged 5.0 points and 5.2 rebounds in 335 NBA games.