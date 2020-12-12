    Report: Jim Harbaugh's Next Michigan Contract Likely to Include Base Salary Cut

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 12, 2020

    FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh calls a timeout in the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan has been good, not great, under coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh's sixth season in charge of college football's winningest program, which he starred for as a quarterback three-plus decades ago, is expected to follow the pattern. (AP Photo/Tony Ding, File)
    Tony Ding/Associated Press

    Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel and head football coach Jim Harbaugh have reportedly begun "preliminary" discussions about a contract extension.

    Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman reported Saturday the talks have centered around a cut to Harbaugh's base salary paired with an increase in performance-based incentives:

                     

