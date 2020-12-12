Report: Jim Harbaugh's Next Michigan Contract Likely to Include Base Salary Cut

Report: Jim Harbaugh's Next Michigan Contract Likely to Include Base Salary CutDecember 12, 2020
Tony Ding/Associated Press
Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel and head football coach Jim Harbaugh have reportedly begun "preliminary" discussions about a contract extension.
Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman reported Saturday the talks have centered around a cut to Harbaugh's base salary paired with an increase in performance-based incentives:
