LeBron James, Anthony Davis Sit as Lakers Beat Clippers 87-81 in Preseason Clash

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the L.A. Clippers 87-81 in an NBA preseason matchup Friday at Staples Center.

Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker led all scorers with 19 points. Teammate and forward/center Montrezl Harrell posted a 13-point, 12-rebound double-double.

Lakers forward Anthony Davis and guard/forward LeBron James both rested. Clippers forwards Kawhi Leonard and Paul George played 14 minutes apiece in the first half but sat for the second.

The game also marked the debuts of a few veterans on new teams, including Clippers big man Serge Ibaka, Lakers guard Dennis Schroder and Harrell, who spent his last three seasons with the Clips before signing with their crosstown rival.

The Lakers-Clippers tilt marked the first 2020-21 preseason battle for both teams.

Notable Performances

Clippers F Kawhi Leonard: 3 PTS, 7 REB, 2 STL

Clippers F Paul George: 10 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST

Clippers C Serge Ibaka: 6 PTS, 2 REB

Lakers F/C Montrezl Harrell: 13 PTS, 12 REB, 2 STL

Lakers SG Talen Horton-Tucker: 19 PTS, 9 REB, 3 STL

Lakers PG Dennis Schroder: 10 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST

What's Next?

The Lakers and Clippers will meet again Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET for their next preseason matchup.

