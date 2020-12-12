    LeBron James, Anthony Davis Sit as Lakers Beat Clippers 87-81 in Preseason Clash

    Los Angeles Lakers forward Montrezl Harrell dunks during the first half of the team's NBA preseason basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Los Angeles, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
    Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Lakers beat the L.A. Clippers 87-81 in an NBA preseason matchup Friday at Staples Center.

    Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker led all scorers with 19 points. Teammate and forward/center Montrezl Harrell posted a 13-point, 12-rebound double-double.

    Lakers forward Anthony Davis and guard/forward LeBron James both rested. Clippers forwards Kawhi Leonard and Paul George played 14 minutes apiece in the first half but sat for the second.

    The game also marked the debuts of a few veterans on new teams, including Clippers big man Serge Ibaka, Lakers guard Dennis Schroder and Harrell, who spent his last three seasons with the Clips before signing with their crosstown rival.

    The Lakers-Clippers tilt marked the first 2020-21 preseason battle for both teams.

                                                        

    Notable Performances

    Clippers F Kawhi Leonard: 3 PTS, 7 REB, 2 STL

    Clippers F Paul George: 10 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST

    Clippers C Serge Ibaka: 6 PTS, 2 REB

    Lakers F/C Montrezl Harrell: 13 PTS, 12 REB, 2 STL

    Lakers SG Talen Horton-Tucker: 19 PTS, 9 REB, 3 STL

    Lakers PG Dennis Schroder: 10 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST

                                         

    What's Next?

    The Lakers and Clippers will meet again Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET for their next preseason matchup. 

                  

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

