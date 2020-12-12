Vikings' Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 14

0 of 4

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The dominoes have fallen for the Minnesota Vikings to be in the NFC's final wild-card spot if the playoffs were to start today. But there are still four more weeks of the regular season left, so there's work to do for Mike Zimmer's team if it's going to punch its ticket to the postseason.

When the Vikings started the season 1-5, it seemed as though doomsday for the franchise was inevitable. But this is 2020. Nothing is predictable. Even the New York Jets nearly won a football game Sunday.

The Vikings are sitting fairly pretty, with shortening odds to make the final field of seven with each win. According to the New York Times' playoff projection tool, the team's chances of making the postseason went from 29 percent to 43 percent with their win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Still, they will need some help to both get into the field and potentially improve their seeding. They are just one game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and can pass them with a head-to-head win Sunday. They are two games behind the Seahawks for the fifth seed.

That could be an important distinction, as the five-seed will have the honor of playing the NFC East champion. Here's whom Vikings fans should be pulling for in Week 14 to optimize their playoff chances and seeding.