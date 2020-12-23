Every NBA Team's Biggest Question Entering the New Season

26 of 30

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Two injury-shortened seasons, only 10 starts and eye-catching but ultimately empty stats on a bad team. That's what the Sacramento Kings have gotten from Marvin Bagley III, the No. 2 pick in 2018.

Healthy ahead of his third year, Bagley must now validate his draft slot and prove he can do more than pile up points and rebounds on a team opponents rarely take seriously.

The theory of Bagley as a critical piece on a winner has always been hazy. He hasn't shown the consistent ability to defend the pick-and-roll in drop coverage or move his feet on the perimeter, and he's at 28.8 percent on 118 three-point attempts over two years. These samples are all small, and Bagley went as high as he did in the draft because of his physical tools—quickness, touch around the rim and open-floor speed. Charitably, you could say he hasn't played enough to really leverage those gifts yet.

Sacramento was wise to invest in De'Aaron Fox with a max extension, but it needs to know much more about Bagley. At present, it's not even clear he deserves to be in a rotation. The Kings will give him a significant role in the hopes of finding out.

Can he shoot? Does he understand where to be on defense? Will the game ever slow down for him? Is the effort there? Is he a 4 or a 5? Can he stay healthy?

Ball up all those specific questions about Bagley, and you get a broader one: Is he good enough to be a major part of the Kings' future?