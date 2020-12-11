Lakers News: Latest on Trevor Ariza Rumors, Pau Gasol Return

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

As training camps begin around the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers are welcoming several new players to the team. But the roster might not be totally finalized just yet.

Two veterans and former Lakers—Trevor Ariza and Pau Gasol—have recently been connected to the defending champions.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Los Angeles is "monitoring" Ariza, who is currently on the Oklahoma City Thunder roster. And in an interview with ESPN's Zach Lowe, Gasol expressed a desire to finish his NBA career with the Lakers.

Ariza is the more notable player, considering he remains suited for a rotational role. Until last season, when Ariza logged 28.2 minutes per game between the Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers, he'd averaged 30-plus for 10 straight years.

While he's no longer an elite three-and-D player, Ariza buried 37.2 percent of his long-range attempts and averaged 1.3 steals in the regular season last year. (He opted out of the Florida bubble.)

Ariza has gone through a busy offseason, too.

Portland dealt him to the Houston Rockets, who shipped Ariza to the Detroit Pistons, who moved him to Oklahoma City. But because the Thunder have retooled the roster while stockpiling draft picks, it's possible Ariza isn't long for OKC, either.

One critical point is whether the Thunder are looking to trade Ariza or willing to orchestrate a buyout.

If it's the former, the Lakers aren't an option because it cannot add his $12.8 million salary (HoopsHype) without trading someone. If the latter, L.A. could sign Ariza to a veteran's minimum deal.

But until he's officially available, Ariza's status is more a topic of awareness than an immediate possibility.

Pau Gasol, though his ongoing rehab is a factor, is at least a free agent.

In 2009 and 2010, he played a key role on the Lakers' championship-winning teams. Gasol is interested in a reunion, which carries the bonus of playing alongside his brother, Marc Gasol.

"There is meaning and history there," Pau said of a return to the Lakers. "I'm not going to lie. It would be very special, and now that my brother is there, even more special."

So, do the Lakers want him?

That's the biggest issue, and Lowe noted the team's interest level in the 40-year-old center is unclear. Gasol acknowledged he doesn't have leverage, given he hasn't played since March 2019 and has undergone two surgeries since then.

"... I'm not in a position now to be very demanding," Gasol said. "I don't have 10 offers on the table."

If the Lakers are interested in Gasol, they'll probably be patient. He hasn't played 5-on-5 since surgery, per Lowe. Plus, to be clear, signing Gasol (or not pursuing him) likely wouldn't significantly impact the Lakers on the court.

But if Ariza doesn't become available, Los Angeles could use another center. Gasol is—at the very worst—worth tracking, and the possibility of Pau and Marc playing together is a neat story.

