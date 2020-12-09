    Kevin Durant Says He Doesn't Think About James Harden Amid Nets Trade Rumors

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 9, 2020

    FILE- In this March 10, 2020, file photo, Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant watches during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles. Durant is among the four Brooklyn Nets who have tested positive for the new coronavirus. A backlash roiled across social media Wednesday, March 18, as several celebrities and professional athletes revealed that they had been tested for the coronavirus, even when they didnâ€™t have a fever or other tell-tale symptoms. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, file)
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

    Though Brooklyn Nets fans continue to dream about the adding James Harden in a trade, star forward Kevin Durant is focused on his current squad.

    "I don't think about James Harden at all," Durant said Wednesday, per Adam Zagoria of Forbes. "I mean, he doesn't play on our team."

    Harden reportedly turned down a two-year extension to remain with the Houston Rockets and was previously "singularly focused" on a trade to the Nets, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    The three-time scoring champion has since reported to the Rockets but is still open to trades to other top contenders, including the Philadelphia 76ers, per Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

           

