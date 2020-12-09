Kevin Durant Says He Doesn't Think About James Harden Amid Nets Trade Rumors

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Though Brooklyn Nets fans continue to dream about the adding James Harden in a trade, star forward Kevin Durant is focused on his current squad.

"I don't think about James Harden at all," Durant said Wednesday, per Adam Zagoria of Forbes. "I mean, he doesn't play on our team."

Harden reportedly turned down a two-year extension to remain with the Houston Rockets and was previously "singularly focused" on a trade to the Nets, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The three-time scoring champion has since reported to the Rockets but is still open to trades to other top contenders, including the Philadelphia 76ers, per Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

