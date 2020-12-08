Lakers News: Latest on LeBron James' Future, Quinn Cook's Contract and More

Lakers News: Latest on LeBron James' Future, Quinn Cook's Contract and MoreDecember 8, 2020
It's been roughly two months since the Los Angeles Lakers closed out the Miami Heat and took home the franchise's 17th championship. Now, the start of the preseason is mere days away—the Lakers play their first game on Friday—and Los Angeles is preparing to make a run at title No. 18.
It hasn't been a quiet offseason for the Lakers, who have worked to improve on last year's championship roster. The centerpieces are in place, as Anthony Davis is back under contract, and LeBron James signed a two-year extension. L.A. Also acquired the likes of Dennis Schroder, Montrezl Harrel, Markieff Morris and Marc Gasol.
With other returning players such as Quinn Cook and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope back in the fold, L.A. might have an even better squad than it did last year.
What exactly do the Lakers have planned for the 2021 season and beyond? Let's run down some of the latest L.A. happenings with the offseason drawing to a close.
James Has Sights Set on Playing with His Son
By signing a two-year extension, James has made it clear that he's focused on winning more titles with the Lakers in the immediate future. However, there could come a point in the future where his priorities shift elsewhere.
James has spoken in the past about potentially playing with or against his son. Now, his contract lines up with the future of 16-year-od LeBron "Bronny" James Jr.
"The best thing about it is the year I'll be a free agent will be the same year my oldest son graduates high school," James said, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "So I'll have some options to see, for me personally, what I want to do forward, being around my family, being around my son more or continue to play this game I love with great health and great spirits."
Obviously, there's no guarantee that James Jr. makes it to the NBA. He's a sophomore at Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California, now and isn't quite getting the national attention that James Sr. did as a high-schooler.
However, James will at least have the option to be close to his son—whether he's playing in the NBA, in college or not playing at all—when his deal expires after the 2022-23 season.
Quinn Cook's Contract Is Non-Guaranteed
Last offseason, guard Quinn Cook left the Golden State Warriors to join James, Davis and the Lakers. While he didn't have a sizeable role—he averaged 11.5 minutes in 44 games—Los Angeles is giving him an opportunity to contribute again this year.
However, the Lakers aren't willing to financially tie themselves to Cook to provide that opportunity.
As Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus pointed out last week, Los Angeles saved $400,000 by cutting and re-signing Cook. The Lakers will save even more if Cook doesn't make the regular-season roster.
"Quinn Cook's new contract with the L.A. Lakers is a non-guaranteed training camp deal," Kevin Smith of Yahoo Sports and RealGM tweeted. "It will convert to a standard non-guaranteed contract (becoming fully guaranteed on 2/27/21) if Cook makes the Lakers roster out of camp."
This means that bringing back Cook is a relatively low-risk move. Los Angeles is looking to round out its roster, and Cook can provide depth. However, if the Lakers find better options for the coming season, Cook can be let go without the move having a negative impact on the salary cap.
Vogel Has Plans for Talen Horton-Tucker
One player who may earn a roster spot over Cook is second-year guard Talen Horton-Tucker. The 2019 second-round draft pick was mostly a background player last season—he appeared in just six games—but he could have an expanded role in 2020.
At least, coach Frank Vogel believes the Iowa State product can have an impact this season.
"I think he's got a chance to be really good for us immediately, not down the road. I couldn't be happier with the start that he's off to," Vogel said, per Christian Rivas of Silver Screen and Roll.
Will the Lakers have a spot for Horton-Tucker in a relatively loaded rotation? That remains to be seen, but the Chicago native flashed plenty of potential in college. He averaged 11.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists in his lone season with the Cyclones.
Naturally, the Lakers would love to have an in-house talent develop into a solid contributor—for both on-court and financial reasons—and Vogel seems to think that Horton-Tucker can be exactly that.