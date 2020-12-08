Lakers News: Latest on LeBron James' Future, Quinn Cook's Contract and More

0 of 3

John Raoux/Associated Press

It's been roughly two months since the Los Angeles Lakers closed out the Miami Heat and took home the franchise's 17th championship. Now, the start of the preseason is mere days away—the Lakers play their first game on Friday—and Los Angeles is preparing to make a run at title No. 18.

It hasn't been a quiet offseason for the Lakers, who have worked to improve on last year's championship roster. The centerpieces are in place, as Anthony Davis is back under contract, and LeBron James signed a two-year extension. L.A. Also acquired the likes of Dennis Schroder, Montrezl Harrel, Markieff Morris and Marc Gasol.

With other returning players such as Quinn Cook and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope back in the fold, L.A. might have an even better squad than it did last year.

What exactly do the Lakers have planned for the 2021 season and beyond? Let's run down some of the latest L.A. happenings with the offseason drawing to a close.